Tesla Model 3 Was Best-Selling Car In Switzerland In March 2019

18 M BY MARK KANE

Another country, another #1 rank.

In Switzerland, Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling car of any type in March with 1,094 new registrations, followed by the conventional Skoda Octavia (801) and a few other models checking in around 500.

Despite the fact that deliveries started only in February, Model 3 quickly jumped also in the YTD rank to 4th place at 1,371. As a brand, Tesla was in March classified at 8th overall

Tesla sales in Switzerland:

  • Model 3 – 1,094 (1,371 YTD)
  • Model S – 80 (129 YTD)
  • Model X – 69 (97 YTD)
  • Total – 1,243 (1,597 YTD)
Tesla sales results
Strong sales of the Model 3 is a very important outcome as Switzerland is one of the most “neutral indicators” of demand in a country with high salaries and no EV incentives.

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

Hat Tip to Martin and Nozuka!!!

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Was Best-Selling Car In Switzerland In March 2019"

Arpe

Amazing how Switzerland can achieve these numbers without EV incentives!
In Denmark we have several incentives and people are still scared to buy EV because the media have been very harsh on them. The Model 3 has gotten almost only great reviews, so hopefully demand will follow soon!

Denmark March: Tesla Model 3 – 306
https://www.bilimp.dk/Statistik

And 118 registered so far in April.
Total Model 3 deliveries year to date: 504.

14 minutes ago
Alok

Italy, Model 3 sales:
March: 232
March YTD: 312

http://unrae.it/files/06%20marzo%202019_UNRAE_Top%2010%20alimentazione_5ca21cfa3ad7f.pdf
(6th chart)

1 minute ago