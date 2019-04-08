Tesla Model 3 Was Best-Selling Car In Switzerland In March 2019

18 M BY MARK KANE

Another country, another #1 rank.

In Switzerland, Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling car of any type in March with 1,094 new registrations, followed by the conventional Skoda Octavia (801) and a few other models checking in around 500.

Despite the fact that deliveries started only in February, Model 3 quickly jumped also in the YTD rank to 4th place at 1,371. As a brand, Tesla was in March classified at 8th overall

Tesla sales in Switzerland:

Model 3 – 1,094 (1,371 YTD)

Model S – 80 (129 YTD)

Model X – 69 (97 YTD)

Total – 1,243 (1,597 YTD)

Strong sales of the Model 3 is a very important outcome as Switzerland is one of the most “neutral indicators” of demand in a country with high salaries and no EV incentives.

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

Norway – 5,315

Germany – 2,226

Netherlands – 2,195

France – 1,153

Switzerland – 1,094

Sweden – 1,005

Spain – 396

Total in those countries: 13,384 (we are awaiting data from other countries)

Hat Tip to Martin and Nozuka!!!