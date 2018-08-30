More Tesla Model 3 Battery Info Than You Knew You Wanted: Part 2
Two Bit da Vinci returns as promised, with more truth about Tesla Model 3 Batteries.
A few weeks ago, we shared a video about Tesla Model 3 batteries. Tesla has a reputation for long-range vehicles, mostly due to battery cells with very high energy density. In fact, Tesla batteries are more energy dense than the competition. The Model 3 battery pack uses 2170 lithium-ion battery cells, which provide more power at a comparable cost to previous 18650 cells.
The first video in the series dove into the Model 3 battery tech for about 12 minutes and included tons of valuable information, especially for those that yearn to understand the technology. This follow-up adds another ~20 minutes and loads of additional data from a multitude of sources, which are all included below in Two Bit’s YouTube video description.
There’s no doubt this YouTuber is dedicated to the task and it’s outstanding that all the sources are shared. However, with the myriad of information out there (albeit some conflicting and misinformed), these deep dives are often a work in progress. Hopefully, as interest in the segment grows, we’ll continue to get a wealth of new data and deep dives about this ever-changing technology.
What do you think of Two Bit’s analysis? Do you have anything to add and/or corrections to point out? Please share your wisdom in the comment section below.
Video Description via Two Bit da Vinci on YouTube:
Teslanomics: https://geni.us/Teslanomics
Ingineerix: https://www.youtube.com/ingineerix
Tesla Source Data: https://geni.us/TeslaSpreadsheet
Teslanomics Data: https://geni.us/TeslanomicsBatteryLife
Jack Rickard Battery Teardown: https://youtu.be/PvCOcBynlq0
This is part 2 of our Series on the Truth About Tesla Model 3 Batteries. Today we’re going to discuss how Tesla takes these 2170 cells, and create their world class battery pack modules.
Great video!
Anyone spot that he used the picture of a clutch disk for the DC/AC converter?
I like how he compares EV to ICE – overall fair but for two things: ICE efficiency of 20% is very outdated. Most modern direct injection gas engines are 30-35% efficient with the record for a production engine at 54.4% (a MAN diesel). The other is cold starting. Even my wife’s 2011 Caravan never gets plugged in, even at -40 ad it starts just fine.
I too noticed both of the issues you’ve raised but in general he’s right, some older cars have problems cold starting and the 30-35% efficiency is maybe when the engine is brand new, also the fuel efficiency varies with the outside temperature, so … it’s a gray area.
The ICE in the new Toyota Camry, Avalon, and RAV4 is 40% efficient, while the ICE engines in the hybrid versions of these vehicles and the Prius are 41% efficient. These cars get practically the same MPG well past 100,000 miles if they are properly maintained, so their efficiency is the same as when they were new.
Once an ICE warms up to operating temperature in cold weather, it gets virtually the same efficiency as in warm weather. The greater density of colder air and the increased rolling resistance of cold tires are what lowers the fuel efficiency of an ICE vehicle in cold weather.
And all ICE no matter how efficient pollute.
only 6% of the batteries had to be replaced, all from 2013 and all within warranty. If one reads the mainstream media it may seem that tesla’s cars are often on fire and their batteries die on a regular basis. Most people I’ve talked to about electric cars know very little about EVs but are already worried that the batteries won’t last. The propaganda (oil, competition, shorts, UAW, etc) works, at least for now, hopefully in time people will be more and more informed and choose accordingly.
Well made video.
Thanks for sharing.
Another reason why cellphone batteries don’t last is the SOC voltage. The BMS typically allows 100% at 4.35V per cell and 0% and less than 3.0V. Very bad for battery life.
BEVs are set to 4.20V or under for 100% SOC and around 3.3V for 0%. Much gentler.