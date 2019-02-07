Tesla Model 3 Battery Drain While Parked In Cold For 10 Days: Video

41 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cold weather saps the range of electric cars, but what impact does it have if your car is just parked?

The answer to that question is that it depends on the car and on just how cold it really is. In this case, the car is a Tesla Model 3 and it’s parked for 10 days.

That’s not what we’d consider a very long time, but it’s surely enough to fully chill the battery. In a scenario such as this, it’s best to leave the EV plugged in, but that’s not always possible.

So then, how much battery range will you lose if you park your Tesla Model 3 outside in the cold for a long period of time? Watch this video to find out. Included within are tips to minimize range loss when your Tesla is parked in the cold for a long period of time. It’s worth watching if you plan on experiencing the cold in your EV.

Video description: