Tesla Model 3 Battery Drain While Parked In Cold For 10 Days: Video

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cold weather saps the range of electric cars, but what impact does it have if your car is just parked?

The answer to that question is that it depends on the car and on just how cold it really is.  In this case, the car is a Tesla Model 3 and it’s parked for 10 days.

That’s not what we’d consider a very long time, but it’s surely enough to fully chill the battery. In a scenario such as this, it’s best to leave the EV plugged in, but that’s not always possible.

So then, how much battery range will you lose if you park your Tesla Model 3 outside in the cold for a long period of time? Watch this video to find out. Included within are tips to minimize range loss when your Tesla is parked in the cold for a long period of time. It’s worth watching if you plan on experiencing the cold in your EV.

Video description:

How much did my Tesla Model 3 battery drain when I went on a 10-day trip without plugging my car in and parked it outside in the cold?

How do I prepare my Model 3 for long term parking before I go away on trips?

7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Battery Drain While Parked In Cold For 10 Days: Video"

newest oldest most voted
William

A loss of 18% battery charge over 10 days, is only an average of 1.8% per day.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
TJKR

You just saved me 10 minutes of my life.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

Answer: unknown, because the vampire drain is inconsistent.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Super – now run the test when it’s actually cold and let us know how it goes.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Albemarle

Interesting test. I am very surprised about the drain. We left our Bolt for just over a month in February/March not plugged in. Average temp was -5C to -10C (23F to 14F). The battery lost less than 5kWh over that time. As well, I didn’t think to turn off wifi or cell network. This is an area that would be pretty easy for Tesla to fix (software) and I am confident they will if enough people are concerned.
This winter we are just going to leave it plugged in, set on hilltop reserve.

13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
Nelson

Free suggestion for Tesla:
It would be great if regen power could be routed to heat up battery and cabin, rather then disabling it completely when battery is cold.

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
kubel

60,000+ watts to a passenger cabin heater would make it nice and toasty inside.
terminator2FenceSkeleton.gif

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago