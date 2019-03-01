  1. Home
It’s not the proper banana box hauler, but it can take 17 if you need it to.

As deliveries in Norway are going up, Bjørn Nyland finally got a chance to conduct the banana box test of the Tesla Model 3.

The results are moderate, as the Model 3 was able to handle 6 boxes in the rear trunk and 17 total after folding seats and including one in the frunk. It’s enough to beat the Volkswagen e-Golf, but worse than the Opel Ampera-e, old and new Nissan LEAF, as well as the Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

Overall, the trunk capacity of the Tesla Model 3 is reasonable, but we would bet that a hatchback/liftback would be better froma practicality perspective.

Results (trunk / with folded seats):

VW e-Crafter: 156/156
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
Tesla Model 3: 6/17
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8

14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Beats Just 6 Cars In Banana Box Test: Video"

petero

I wonder how many banana boxes fit in a BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 sedans? I think comparing a sedan to hatchback for interior loading purposes is rather "fruitless."

Vote Up10-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
James P Heartney

That's true. However, at this time if you want an "affordable" EV with carrying capacity, Tesla doesn't really offer one.

This is less a knock on Tesla than a symptom of a much-less-than mature market in EVs. In 5-10 years we ought to have a variety of affordable hatch EVs with plenty of range, access to a usable worldwide charging network, and availability everywhere (i.e. not just in carb states).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
William

Here's hoping that the Tesla Model Y Bjørn banana box test comes in around 8 / 24 next year.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
philip d

I think it will easily fit 9 or possibly 10. Starting with the Model 3 as a baseline he actually fit 7 with the seats up but he didn't count the frunk for some reason. Then if you simply removed the shelf over the back seats that separates the trunk from the back window essentially making it a hatch you could easily put another box or two there making it 8 or 9.

And the Model Y will certainly have a little more headroom in the back over the Model 3 so it's possible you could stand 3 boxes on edge on top of the 3 boxes he stood on edge in the trunk making it 10.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Brian

That's more than the current (facelifted) Model S. Although the Model Y will be a crossover, so it's possible.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
David Lane

Love the banana box test!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
TJKR

I need to be able to carry at least 18 banana boxes. This is a no go for me.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
philip d
Or you could look at it that the Model 3 is superior over the Kona, e-Golf, Ampera-e, 13 Leaf and equal to the I-pace, Ioniq and Soul in the normal configuration with the seats up. That is saying a lot since the Model 3 is the only hatchless sedan on the list and the others in order to reach full capacity have to pile cargo up to the ceiling blocking the rear view. Plus although the banana box test is cute and all it really isn't a practical test of cargo volume. To test that one uses what is normally hauled when one is making maximum use of the cargo volume with seats up and passengers which is luggage. There are full sized suitcases, medium and various carry on bags as well as backpacks, etc. Using a banana box dimension is stupid when carmakers design the trunk/hatch space making use of dimensions tied to luggage. You could have a trunk with wide and deep but shallow height that has more cargo volume than a hatch that is shallow in depth but tall in height but still have the hatch hold more banana boxes based on the arbitrary and unique dimensions…
Vote Up7-4Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
philip d

Also the chart is wrong. He fit one banana box in the frunk and 6 in the trunk which makes it 7 not 6. That puts it equal with the new Leaf, I-pace, Ioniq and Soul. Why isn't he counting the frunk when it actually carries something unlike the others? So with seats up it "beats just" only 11 other EVs.

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
philip d

Interesting I'm getting down voted for pointing out facts. I would be interested to know what is incorrect about what I posted about cargo volume and how it is designed and trunk vs. hatch volume and visibility.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Bryan

Absolutely nothing is wrong with what you pointed out. Its just that some folks just don't want to hear positive things about the Tesla.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Kosh

I have my bananas delivered by Amazon prime anyways…… 🙂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Real_Sluggo

Because EVERYDAY you're apt to put banana boxes in the boot – I did 3x in a fortnite! (what silliness)

Vote Up1-6Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Meh, don't care about banana boxes.
I care about how many 10inch subwoofers I can cram inn the car………..LMAO

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago