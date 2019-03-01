Tesla Model 3 Beats Just 6 Cars In Banana Box Test: Video
It’s not the proper banana box hauler, but it can take 17 if you need it to.
As deliveries in Norway are going up, Bjørn Nyland finally got a chance to conduct the banana box test of the Tesla Model 3.
The results are moderate, as the Model 3 was able to handle 6 boxes in the rear trunk and 17 total after folding seats and including one in the frunk. It’s enough to beat the Volkswagen e-Golf, but worse than the Opel Ampera-e, old and new Nissan LEAF, as well as the Hyundai IONIQ Electric.
Overall, the trunk capacity of the Tesla Model 3 is reasonable, but we would bet that a hatchback/liftback would be better froma practicality perspective.
Results (trunk / with folded seats):
VW e-Crafter: 156/156
Nissan e-NV200: 50/50
Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28
Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24
Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23
Audi e-tron: 8/23
Kia e-Niro: 8/22
Model S facelift: 8/22
Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21
Kia Soul EV: 6/21
Jaguar I-pace: 6/20
Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18
Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18
Opel Ampera-e: 5/17
Tesla Model 3: 6/17
VW e-Golf: 5/16
Hyundai Kona: 5/16
Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16
VW e-up: 4/14
BMW i3: 4/14
Fiat 500e: 1/8
14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Beats Just 6 Cars In Banana Box Test: Video"
I wonder how many banana boxes fit in a BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 sedans? I think comparing a sedan to hatchback for interior loading purposes is rather “fruitless.”
That’s true. However, at this time if you want an “affordable” EV with carrying capacity, Tesla doesn’t really offer one.
This is less a knock on Tesla than a symptom of a much-less-than mature market in EVs. In 5-10 years we ought to have a variety of affordable hatch EVs with plenty of range, access to a usable worldwide charging network, and availability everywhere (i.e. not just in carb states).
Here’s hoping that the Tesla Model Y Bjørn banana box test comes in around 8 / 24 next year.
I think it will easily fit 9 or possibly 10. Starting with the Model 3 as a baseline he actually fit 7 with the seats up but he didn’t count the frunk for some reason. Then if you simply removed the shelf over the back seats that separates the trunk from the back window essentially making it a hatch you could easily put another box or two there making it 8 or 9.
And the Model Y will certainly have a little more headroom in the back over the Model 3 so it’s possible you could stand 3 boxes on edge on top of the 3 boxes he stood on edge in the trunk making it 10.
That’s more than the current (facelifted) Model S. Although the Model Y will be a crossover, so it’s possible.
Love the banana box test!
I need to be able to carry at least 18 banana boxes. This is a no go for me.
Also the chart is wrong. He fit one banana box in the frunk and 6 in the trunk which makes it 7 not 6. That puts it equal with the new Leaf, I-pace, Ioniq and Soul. Why isn’t he counting the frunk when it actually carries something unlike the others? So with seats up it “beats just” only 11 other EVs.
Interesting I’m getting down voted for pointing out facts. I would be interested to know what is incorrect about what I posted about cargo volume and how it is designed and trunk vs. hatch volume and visibility.
Absolutely nothing is wrong with what you pointed out. Its just that some folks just don’t want to hear positive things about the Tesla.
I have my bananas delivered by Amazon prime anyways…… 🙂
Because EVERYDAY you’re apt to put banana boxes in the boot – I did 3x in a fortnite! (what silliness)
Meh, don’t care about banana boxes.
I care about how many 10inch subwoofers I can cram inn the car………..LMAO