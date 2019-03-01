Tesla Model 3 Beats Just 6 Cars In Banana Box Test: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

It’s not the proper banana box hauler, but it can take 17 if you need it to.

As deliveries in Norway are going up, Bjørn Nyland finally got a chance to conduct the banana box test of the Tesla Model 3.

The results are moderate, as the Model 3 was able to handle 6 boxes in the rear trunk and 17 total after folding seats and including one in the frunk. It’s enough to beat the Volkswagen e-Golf, but worse than the Opel Ampera-e, old and new Nissan LEAF, as well as the Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

Overall, the trunk capacity of the Tesla Model 3 is reasonable, but we would bet that a hatchback/liftback would be better froma practicality perspective.