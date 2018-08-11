Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Versus Bikers & Pedestrians

28 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

One of the most telling videos to date of Tesla Model 3 Autopilot in busy downtown and residential areas.

First of all, we’ll say that Tesla Autopilot is not meant to deal with busy city streets or neighborhoods. The Autosteer system is still in Beta mode and the technology’s primary intention is to assist drivers on the highway. Additionally, it’s important to read Tesla’s disclaimers about the system and assure that you are using it as advised, keeping your hands on the wheel, and remaining engaged at all times. With that being said, as we think forward to Full Self-Driving capability, it’s interesting to see how the current Autopilot tech in this Tesla Model 3 handles pedestrians, cyclists, and even another car parallel parking. How will the Tesla fully autonomous system deal with such difficult situations?

YouTuber Nick from Nick’s Tesla Life makes many telling observations as he safely navigates these congested areas in his Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot engaged. He notices that at these slower speeds, it may not stop for pedestrians crossing the street, however, there’s no way to know for sure since he must apply the brakes to be cautious. He also learns that it will detect a moving cyclist and treat it as if it is a car, not passing it, but rather following and adjusting speed. The most interesting test is when another car stops and then proceeds to perform a parallel parking maneuver. Watch to find out exactly how this particular Tesla Model 3 Autopilot handles the challenge.

Video Description via Nick’s Tesla Life on YouTube: Tesla Model 3 Autopilot on a Local Road with Lots of People and Bicyclers Day 168 – I drive down a busy local road in Ocean City, NJ with a lot of people and bikers on the street in my Tesla Model 3 using Autopilot. About a year ago I drove down a similar street in the same town in my Model S – https://youtu.be/qUwZ_XZVRW0 Current software version: v8.1 (2018.32.2)

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE