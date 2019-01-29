Tesla Model 3 Autopilot In The Snow: Video
Winter is one of the worst case scenarios for driving automation
One of the Tesla Model 3 owners tested and demonstrated Autopilot in snowy conditions and roads with no lines visible.
The results are foreseeable, as Tesla is able to maintain its position within the lane most of the time, but the number of fails is way higher than in normal driving conditions.
In other words, dealing with Autopilot reminds us more of babysitting. We, however, note the current stage of progress to have a reference for the upcoming Autopilot 3.0, which maybe will bring significant improvements towards autonomous driving.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Autopilot In The Snow: Video"
I hope that was kilometers on the screen and not miles!
Fairly impressive considering how poorly the road is marked. I’m still wondering how full autonomy will work in ALL conditions (like these)? Must be relying heavily on GPS for full autonomy?
I can not state how dangerous this was. All it would have taken is one small amount of ICE, tire hitting a little deeper snow to send this off in a direction the driver would have had to deal with very quickly. Also it looks like the vehicle was just following the semi-cleared lane where cars had kept the lanes cleaner. In a lot of the cases it was straddling the actual lane.