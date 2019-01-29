Tesla Model 3 Autopilot In The Snow: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Winter is one of the worst case scenarios for driving automation

One of the Tesla Model 3 owners tested and demonstrated Autopilot in snowy conditions and roads with no lines visible.

The results are foreseeable, as Tesla is able to maintain its position within the lane most of the time, but the number of fails is way higher than in normal driving conditions.

In other words, dealing with Autopilot reminds us more of babysitting. We, however, note the current stage of progress to have a reference for the upcoming Autopilot 3.0, which maybe will bring significant improvements towards autonomous driving.