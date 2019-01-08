Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Much Improved On Curve Of Death: Video

17 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The incremental over-the-air improvements to Tesla Autopilot are compelling.

Sure, it’s still “hands-on” technology to some degree. Yes, it’s in Beta, as over-the-air software improvements are ongoing. Of course, drivers must not trust the system, must use it as it’s supposed to be used, and are reminded to stay aware and be ready to take control of the vehicle at a moment’s notice. However, there’s no discounting the fact that Tesla is making praiseworthy improvements to its Autopilot system on a regular basis. This newest Tesla Model 3 video proves such.

Tesla has been diligently working on improving its proprietary Autopilot technology for years. The automaker has racked up a ridiculous amount of “Autopilot miles,” as it continues to tweak its system. While many people are fast to discount the company’s tech due to occasional issues, there are really no other automakers that are continually testing and improving semi-autonomous driving systems in production vehicles at the level of Tesla. Regardless of field testing, computer models, and simulations, the only way to make the utmost progress is to test the hardware and software in the real world.

This YouTuber shares a side-by-side look at an earlier version of Tesla Autopilot compared to a recent update. Needless to say, the vast improvement, especially on this “curve of death,” is clear as day.

Video Description via Scott Kubo on YouTube:

Tesla Autopilot Even Better on Curve of Death – Version 2018.48 vs Version 2018.42

Watch version 2018.48.12 side-by-side vs older versions on tight curves.

Version 9 (2018.42.3) released November 1, 2018, was able to handle tight curves that weren’t previously possible. However, it did take these curves much slower than a normal human driver, going at or below the posted speed signs, causing other drivers to get annoyed when driving behind the autopilot enabled Tesla.

In ideal road conditions, most people drive 10-15 mph (15-25 kph) faster than the advisory speed signs posted on these curves. In California these are not regulatory speed limits, but rather advisory speed recommendations and one cannot get a citation solely for going faster than the advisory speed.

Software update 2018.48.12, released December 19, 2018, is able to handle these curves faster, by about 4 mph (6.5 kph). Watch these two versions side-by-side. Now it feels more like a cautious driver, and still could go faster, but it feels closer to normal speed. It’s a small incremental improvement, but a welcome update nonetheless.