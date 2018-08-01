What Does The Tesla Model 3 Reveal About Our Automotive Future?
ROAD AND TRACK: HERE’S WHAT TESLA’S MODEL 3 SAYS ABOUT THE FUTURE OF AUTOMOBILES
Many automotive journalists have taken a liking to the Model 3. But Sam Smith (via Road and Track) ponders what Tesla’s lower-priced, electric vehicle says about the future of automobiles. Could this car represent a turning point for the auto industry? In a broader sense, could the Model 3 challenge the reign of the internal combustion engine? To start, Smith writes that, “The Tesla isn’t perfect, but it’s undeniably a milestone… I was reminded of a Sixties Mini, in terms of democratization of a form factor. And ideas around which others pivot.”
Above: A look at the Tesla Model 3 (Image: CleanTechnica)
Smith explains that the Model 3 isn’t a “commuter penalty box” like other EV efforts from legacy automakers. Instead, he says, “The Model 3 looks like a stylish, adult device. More than half a million people put down a deposit to buy one… [In contrast] the Bolt looks like a cartoon beaver that ate too many doughnuts, and it isn’t exactly flying off lots. I’m told the Chevy drives well, but to paraphrase Coco Chanel, it’s a lot easier to sell pretty than it is to sell Good Lord, Helen, Why Did You Wear That?”
And it’s not just the Model 3’s good looks that make it stand out. The silent, ninja-like performance reminds Smith that the Model 3 EV might foreshadow the future. So much so, he has to reconsider the internal combustion engine itself. He questions “the collective grumble of thousands of dirty little explosions, exhausting under nearby bumpers. If you possess an ounce of logic, you think, Hell, what are we doing? Digging up large bits of the planet just to burn them? Pipes pumping stinko gases into the air? Who thought this madness was sustainable?”
Above: Discussing the Tesla Model 3 after a test drive (Youtube: Miami Herald)
Perhaps, “the automobile as we know it will go the way of horses.” Smith says, “this is the thing with the Model 3… Good EVs prompt this stuff, because they work like ordinary cars, no excuses or caveats. Your brain moves from the singular product to the situational long tail.” The novelist Warren Ellis once said, “the future sneaks up on us, in the fringes of daily life.” Smith says this kind of impact is much “like the Model 3” and its surprising emergence in the automotive world.
Sure, Smith acknowledges a few Model 3 panel gaps and growing pains with production, “but the car was still impressive… Even with issues of quality and company, the car is enough of a solved question to make you look at the calendar. It’s a lens into a world where cars like it take over. It feels real, and it makes you feel sheepish for a want, however small, to hold on to the old.”
Source: Road and Track
The BMW i3 is one of those “penalty boxes” and yet, it drives so smoothly, quietly, and swiftly that you get over the looks. It’s a pleasure to drive. But of course, a more handsome car would be better.
And yes, after a while you start to look around and realize the old solution, which was perfectly adequate, was really junk.
@REX
Agree it is a pleasure to drive (within the city). That is the only good thing I can say about it.
From any other aspect, the experience is sub-par compared to a typical ICE car.
As a result, using it to say that it is the automotive future will get you laughed off the room.
I am not jumping excitedly at this article but I can agree that the TM3 can be the automotive future but if and only if the price is lowered. As tested today, it is well over $50K.
Yeah, it’s Ragnarock for the ICE, no great insight there, though it will take a while.
At the 45k or 50k price point, no doubt the Model 3 is a nice car.
Not so sure that’s where the entire industry is headed though. In that context this article almost seems nonsensical. Not bashing, just sayin’
US market still needs decent range 25K
Hyundai Ioniq Electric starts at $29,500 so starting at $22k after tax incentive. 124 EPA range is decent. We got along fine with our Smart ED 60 mile range for a few years before getting our Teslas.
I so love reading pronouncements from people who are just now figuring out why ICE vehicles are dinosaurs. It’s like watching your nephew sound out words as he’s learning to read, and then seeing him beam with pride when he gets it.
This article is yet another example of the thing I keep hammering on: The education of the non-plugheads, and in particular getting them to realize that (gasp!) EVs are not just “real cars”, but in most cases “better cars”.
I guess we should be at least somewhat happy that there’s a learning curve. If 90% of car buyers became EV-enlightened overnight, it would be market chaos with dealers marking up vehicles, manufacturers (of cars, batteries, and all EV-specific parts) scrambling to ramp up production, etc.
I have a used Ford Focus EV that I’ve been driving for a few years. Despite its shortcomings, it served me well as a commuter car with HOV privilege. After 2 months with a RWD Model 3 (wife’s car), I no longer find the Focus EV acceptable. Even a Porsche now seems very inadequate and antiquated. I am waiting impatiently for my own Model 3 which is due out in about a month.
The Model 3 has changed everything about cars and driving.
Yes, a compelling, long-range EV with an equally compelling system of DCFC is a game-changer and really represents a paradigm-shift.