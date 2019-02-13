Tesla Model 3s Arrive In Chinese Port Ready For Deliveries
Time for the Chinese invasion to begin.
The first batch of Tesla Model 3 vehicles is soon to be delivered to customers in China with the recent arrival of the cargo ship “Glovis Symphony” at Tianjin Port.
The carrier departed from San Francisco on January 23 and entered the Tianjin Port on February 12 after an 18-day journey. It is reported that another two cargo ships carrying the Tesla Model 3 cars, namely, Morning Cindy and Emerald Ace, are going to arrive at Shanghai Port and Tianjin Port respectively next week. Both two carriers came from San Francisco where Tesla vehicles make their way from its factory in Fremont to the loading dock.
Clients who ordered the first batch of Tesla Model 3 vehicles available for China received confirmation emails from the U.S.-based EV maker on November 16, 2018. Nevertheless, the delivery was deferred many times restricted by the bottleneck in production capacity.
To ramp up the production capacity and shorten the delivery period, the Tesla is accelerating the localization of vehicle manufacture in China by setting up a plant in Shanghai’s Lingang Industrial zone, which is expected to achieve an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles by 2020.
Tesla announced on January 4 that Chinese consumers are allowed to place an order for optional configuration sets of the Tesla Model 3’s High Performance All-wheel Drive (AWD) version and Long Range AWD version on Tesla China’s official website and at Tesla’s experience centers in China from then on.
Before the latest shipment to China, cargo ship Glovis Captain transported around 3,000 Model 3 vehicles to the Zeebruggee port in Belgium in the first week of February. All cars will be handed over across Europe. The Tesla Model 3’s inroads in China and Europe are significant for the company to execute its long-term profitability strategy.
Source: Gasgoo
I wonder how many of those Model 3 they will manage to sell in China during 2019. I will do a WAG of between 20k and 30k for the entire year.
Of course you will as a serial Tesla basher.
I wonder how many “Clean Diesel” cars like your personal Audi A6 “Clean Diesel” will sell in your Europe this year?:
https://www.ft.com/content/8d77af08-1962-11e9-b93e-f4351a53f1c3
FYI I am currently changing my A6 for a lowly VW Passat station wagon. Still diesel of course. On this one I have an average range of 650 miles per tank. I will gladly swap to an EV when similarly priced and practical EV will be available with at least half the range of my current diesel (50% of 650 thus approx. 320 miles). I guess that will be around 2025 with some luck. Also it would need to be fitted with an ethanol cab8n heater for winter. Not taking that winter low range or freezing cabin cr@p. No hurry those diesels are good till at least 200k miles which could get me to 2030 probably.
I expect this shipment is of 3K and that we’ll see 3 more shipments of 3K this quarter (so a boat arriving every other week). I expect Tariffs will then cause sales to sink in Q2-Q4, so just 3K cars shipped in each of those quarters. All combined, I expect Tesla to send 7 shipfuls of 3K Model 3 each for 21K this year.
But I expect Gigafactory 3 will come online in Q4. I expect that’ll steadily ramp from 0/week to 3K/week by the end of the quarter, so about 18K vehicles total from that.
Combined, 21K shipped + 18K made in Gigafactory 3 = 39K total Model 3 sold in China this year.
I feel like my shipments are probably excessively pessimistic for the entire year, but I feel good about my Gigafactory 3 estimates, I think…
The Chinese giga mud factory ?
Well a shipment of TM3 in China already and another ship on the way.
Was surprised that this article said 3,000 TM3’s were delivered to Belgium. Previous articles said 1,400 were on board.
Anyway I hope Tesla sends as many as they can to China by March 1 while the tariff is still 15%.
If it remains 15% for the rest of the year. I expect TM3 to sell 100,000 in China in 2019.
The Chinese people respect Musk just like they did Steve Jobs. Even the Chinese government does they believe in science and climate change.
Auto tune endless loop …
You don’t know China. Take your biscuit trail out of your echo chamber. All they hear is Nasty USA tariffs, Trump, congress, phony IP theft claims, racist rants – it’s not a good thing to wave the Tesla flag drone bomb target there