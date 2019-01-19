Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe
Paperwork has been completed. Let’s begin the show now.
According to the latest news, Tesla Model 3 received approval for sale in Europe, which was expected in January.
The car is already listed by RDW in the Netherlands, which means a green light for the entire European Union and Norway/Switzerland.
“Model 3 has been approved in Europe! Homologation secured.”
The first deliveries should start in February.
The voluntary dataset of orders placed in Europe indicates currently over 15,700 Model 3 (up from nearly 14,000 in early January), including over 4,900 in Norway and almost 3,000 in Germany.
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) January 18, 2019
Additional background on European type-approval for those interested. https://t.co/R8Vve22KEt
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) January 19, 2019
Source: Tesla Model 3: Europe Orders
8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe"
Right on time, Germany’s December 2018 pluggin sales statistics just came on line (Jose Pontes blog): new Audit eTron SUV December sales: 528, Tesla Model S: 63.
To be honest, December has never been a strong Tesla month in Germany. Usually the December focus has always been USA and wherever incentives run out. But a 2018 sales of 1200 isn’t great either.
That and it could well be that Tesla customer base there was waiting for Model 3. Nevertheless it is likely that Model S & X time has passed in that specific market.
They never sold large numbers in Germany anyway.
Model 3 will have a big surge of sales in Europe, but the sustained level of sales will be much smaller than in the US.
Obviously insideEVs will be reporting the week model 3 overtake Jaguar, the week it will overtake Ferrari, the week it will overtake … Until the backlog and tax changes stop working any longer.
And insideEVs will eventually delete my polite comment as they’ve being doing ;).
Poor shorts will feel shortchanged by this news
For 2019 Western Europe (especially Germany) the start of volume customer deliveries of Tesla Model 3 will send massive shockwaves throughout the Western Europe automotive industry.
Yes the Model 3 deliveries were in advance anticipated by the market but the reality of those deliveries actualizing makes it a tangible fact.
Literally a Model 3 Western Europe invasion is in progress… thousands of Model 3 on ships headed that way with more ships being loaded up on a daily basis. A robust convenient and reliable Tesla fast charge network *already instslled* in advance of the Model 3 invasion.
2019 will be the year both North America & Western Europe goes from early-adopter EV to mainstream EV.
Any news of a towing hitch on the Model 3 in the approval sheets?