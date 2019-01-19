  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe

Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe

58 M BY MARK KANE 8

Paperwork has been completed. Let’s begin the show now.

According to the latest news, Tesla Model 3 received approval for sale in Europe, which was expected in January.

The car is already listed by RDW in the Netherlands, which means a green light for the entire European Union and Norway/Switzerland.

“Model 3 has been approved in Europe! Homologation secured.”

Tesla Model 3
Tesla To Slash Workforce In Effort To Bring Cheapest Model 3 To Market
California's EV Sales Surge Pushed By Tesla Model 3
Bjorn Crowns Tesla Model 3 Efficiency King After High-Speed Test

The first deliveries should start in February.

The voluntary dataset of orders placed in Europe indicates currently over 15,700 Model 3 (up from nearly 14,000 in early January), including over 4,900 in Norway and almost 3,000 in Germany.

Source: Tesla Model 3: Europe Orders

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Officially Approved For Sale In Europe"

newest oldest most voted
Another Euro point of view

Right on time, Germany’s December 2018 pluggin sales statistics just came on line (Jose Pontes blog): new Audit eTron SUV December sales: 528, Tesla Model S: 63.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
E(V)quality

To be honest, December has never been a strong Tesla month in Germany. Usually the December focus has always been USA and wherever incentives run out. But a 2018 sales of 1200 isn’t great either.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

That and it could well be that Tesla customer base there was waiting for Model 3. Nevertheless it is likely that Model S & X time has passed in that specific market.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Richard

They never sold large numbers in Germany anyway.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Alex

Model 3 will have a big surge of sales in Europe, but the sustained level of sales will be much smaller than in the US.
Obviously insideEVs will be reporting the week model 3 overtake Jaguar, the week it will overtake Ferrari, the week it will overtake … Until the backlog and tax changes stop working any longer.
And insideEVs will eventually delete my polite comment as they’ve being doing ;).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
drpawansharma

Poor shorts will feel shortchanged by this news

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
CDAVIS

For 2019 Western Europe (especially Germany) the start of volume customer deliveries of Tesla Model 3 will send massive shockwaves throughout the Western Europe automotive industry.

Yes the Model 3 deliveries were in advance anticipated by the market but the reality of those deliveries actualizing makes it a tangible fact.

Literally a Model 3 Western Europe invasion is in progress… thousands of Model 3 on ships headed that way with more ships being loaded up on a daily basis. A robust convenient and reliable Tesla fast charge network *already instslled* in advance of the Model 3 invasion.

2019 will be the year both North America & Western Europe goes from early-adopter EV to mainstream EV.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Arpe

Any news of a towing hitch on the Model 3 in the approval sheets?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago