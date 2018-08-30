Tesla Model 3 Alerts For Car Stoppage Ahead, Prevents Possible Accident
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4
This owner’s Tesla Model 3 alerted him of a potential accident two car lengths ahead.
This new Tesla Model 3 owner took to Reddit to explain a recent situation involving his car’s safety features. The car in question is a single-motor Model 3 Long Range without Tesla Autopilot, and he’s only owned it for a few weeks, so he’s not yet fully aware of all of its features. While he plans to get Autopilot down the road, he hasn’t opted for the technology yet. Nonetheless, the car may have saved him from a collision.
Reddit user u/ihatevideogames shared:
So I was driving about 45mph on my way home tonight and I heard a really loud series of beeps that I’ve never heard before, almost like an emergency sound, I looked on the screen and see a car 2 cars ahead of me that’s red colored, instantly I think there’s an accident in front of me. As I brake and inch closer, indeed a car a few cars ahead of me stopped on the road dead in its tracks for no reason, it wasn’t an accident but the car just stopped and obviously made other cars brake, myself included.
We’ve known for some time that Tesla Autopilot “sees” cars ahead of the car you’re following. We’re also aware of the technology’s alerts. The interesting part here is that the car alerted the driver and even though it doesn’t have Autopilot. This makes sense since Autopilot is always watching and engaged behind the scenes, even if the car doesn’t have the system activated (more on that below). It’s fantastic, however, that it made the driver aware of the stoppage. Cars suddenly stopping like this tend to cause an abundance of collisions and even multi-car pileups.
The Model 3 just received a 5-Star safety rating from the NHTSA, with five stars in all categories. In addition, the Model 3 comes equipped with every NHTSA-recommend safety technology as standard, so you don’t have to opt for available equipment to get features like forward collision warning. CEO Musk has said all along that the car would be one of the safest on the road. Add in features like the one explained above and we’ve got a true winner here!
There’s a wealth of information about this in the related Reddit thread. Follow the link below to check it out.
Source: Reddit
TESLA MODEL 3
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Alerts For Car Stoppage Ahead, Prevents Possible Accident"
I was driving in Austin, TX on a frontage road being in the right lane with a speed closer to 50mph, it is a lane where people can make a right turn at any moment. Once my model x started beeping and braked almost to the stop because the car in front of me decided to make a right turn and as it happens, that car brake lights simply didn’t work, so as a driver I didn’t really react(bad me). It also looks like that driver started braking hard enough since I didn’t notice when distance between our cars started getting shorter. Thanks Tesla.
I’m impressed that the presentation of the alert is clear enough that someone seeing it for the first time can immediately understand what’s going on 🙂
Definitely. And more impressive that even though Tesla could easily do like many other automakers and make this safety feature a paid option (while still being able to get the top honors for U.S. crash tests), it has chosen to make certain safety features standard nonetheless.
But let’s remember:
“Tesla has no … tech advantage, no software advantage, no battery advantage. No advantages whatsoever.”
That collision warning is just annoying. It seems to go off without much rhyme or reason, approaching the car ahead fast or slow. Other times it does not go off when I approach another car fairly rapidly.