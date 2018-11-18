Which Tesla Model 3 Accessories Should You Buy (And Not Buy)?

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take a look at what accessories make sense for the Tesla Model 3, and which ones you should probably avoid.

As we previously pointed, the Tesla Model 3 is wooing people to stretch their budgets. We’ve learned that many new Model 3 owners may have driven a budget compact car in the past. It’s also important to note that the car is attracting a wide mix of buyers. Many Model 3 owners already own another Tesla vehicle (or two), and/or are previous luxury car owners. While one family may be scraping together loose change and trimming some fat to make Model 3 ownership a reality, others find the car inexpensive and less extravagant compared to luxury cars they’ve driven in the past.

Due to the vast assortment of Model 3 owners out there, we’re also seeing a surge in aftermarket purchases, upgrades, etc. Overall, the aftermarket and accessory market has blown up in recent years. Tesla vehicles are surely considered premium by many people, but they are arguably not nearly as upscale as many traditional luxury cars.

This is especially true of the Model 3, since it’s Tesla’s least expensive offering. For this reason, many buyers want to do whatever they can afford to make their car unique and increase its functionality. We’re talking about tinted windows, wraps, coatings, spoilers, special interior treatments, floor mats, a wireless phone charger, a sunglasses holder, a change holder … and the list goes on and on.

With the plethora of options out there, how does one even begin to decide which accessories to consider?

The Money Guy calls himself an expert in the field. He reminds us that his first car cost him $1,000 and he added $4,000 worth of accessories to it. Now, he’s done the same with his Model 3. Check out the video for Brian’s opinion on several Tesla Model 3 accessories. He makes it clear that none of the accessories were free or are being promoted for a particular company. Brian bought them all himself and is sharing them because he believes they are worthy.

In this Tesla Model 3 video, we are going to go over what accessories you need to buy and which ones you need to avoid! We will first go over exterior accessories and then transition into interior accessory options.

