This YouTuber tells us all about his first road trip in his Tesla Model 3.

Tesla owner and tech guru Matt Farrell runs a YouTube channel that’s “undecided.” He explains that the channel isn’t actually undecided, despite its name. Instead, it’s a place to help people make decisions about current technology, including Tesla vehicles. He recently took his all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range on a curvy, steep mountain road trip in Massachusetts and upstate New York to let everyone know how it holds up in such conditions, as well as whether its range is sufficient.

It’s already been made abundantly clear in a plethora of reviews that the Tesla Model 3 performs well in track situations and on twisty roads. While neither the Model S or Model X exhibit insufficient handling prowess (actually, they are both said to handle exceedingly well in most driving situations), the Model 3 takes it to the next level when it comes to agility. Farrell took this information and decided that a long road trip with plenty of mountain driving would be worthy of sharing. Will range anxiety be an issue?

Check out the video to learn more about his takeaways. Then, hit us up in the comment section with your thoughts.

Video Description via Undecided with Matt Farrell on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Experience AWD

Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Experience AWD. I just completed a 500 mile road trip in my long range AWD Model 3, which included driving through steep and curvy mountain roads in Massachusetts and upstate New York. Here’s what I found with the energy efficiency and charging experience.

5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Mountain Road Trip Experience: 500 Miles Driven"

Warren

As long as I am coming back down hill, my efficiency and range are right on par with my level road averages. I still made the 109 mile trip to Bakersfield over 4140 ft Tejon Pass on one charge in my i3 BEV as part of my 855 mile trip to the Bay area this past weekend. (Sat-Sun)

1 hour ago
Stimpacker

How fast were you going at flat, level roads?
Did the REX kick in?

1 hour ago
Kenneth Bokor

There is no range anxiety in the LR Model 3, please.

1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

Generally, that would perhaps be the case in many situations. But, it’s not always true. Mountain driving for many miles with few charging points to access makes this interesting for sure.

1 hour ago
Warren

You call that a knife (trip)? We do trips like that with a Bolt. With a Tesla Model 3, this would be an easy day trip. It does point out vast difference between Tesla’s charging infrastructure, and everything else.

