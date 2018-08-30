Tesla Model 3 Mountain Road Trip Experience: 500 Miles Driven

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This YouTuber tells us all about his first road trip in his Tesla Model 3.

Tesla owner and tech guru Matt Farrell runs a YouTube channel that’s “undecided.” He explains that the channel isn’t actually undecided, despite its name. Instead, it’s a place to help people make decisions about current technology, including Tesla vehicles. He recently took his all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range on a curvy, steep mountain road trip in Massachusetts and upstate New York to let everyone know how it holds up in such conditions, as well as whether its range is sufficient.

It’s already been made abundantly clear in a plethora of reviews that the Tesla Model 3 performs well in track situations and on twisty roads. While neither the Model S or Model X exhibit insufficient handling prowess (actually, they are both said to handle exceedingly well in most driving situations), the Model 3 takes it to the next level when it comes to agility. Farrell took this information and decided that a long road trip with plenty of mountain driving would be worthy of sharing. Will range anxiety be an issue?

Check out the video to learn more about his takeaways.

Video Description via Undecided with Matt Farrell on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Experience AWD

Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Experience AWD. I just completed a 500 mile road trip in my long range AWD Model 3, which included driving through steep and curvy mountain roads in Massachusetts and upstate New York. Here’s what I found with the energy efficiency and charging experience.

