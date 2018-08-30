This Tesla Model 3 Has Driven 20,000 Miles: Long-Term Overview

3 H BY STAFF

This Tesla Model 3 owner says the car has changed his life.

Matt Shumaker of Tech Forum uses his Tesla Model 3 for his personal businesses. He’d been waiting for the day that he could buy an EV to use for his work and almost bought a Chevrolet Bolt EV. While he admits that on paper the Bolt seemed like it could have been a better option due to its hatchback configuration, he ended up choosing the Model 3 and has no regrets. The high points for Shumaker are the car’s range and surprising level of comfort, since he drives 100s of miles every day. Even though he’s only at 20,000 miles, he has experienced some minor issues and potential degradation.

As with most of Shumaker’s videos, he’s just driving along in his car, talking at length. It’s almost as if there’s no script and he’s just sharing stream of consciousness. He even admits that there is a lot of rambling in the video. Still, there are some excellent points along the way. With that being said, we find that there’s not necessarily a reason to watch the video, since there’s nothing visually compelling. Instead, think of it as a podcast and just listen to Shumaker’s account. It gives you a solid idea of what it’s like to own a Model 3 for a more extended period of time.

Do you own a Tesla Model 3? Are you happy with your decision? What are the high points and what would you change? Leave us your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tech Forum on YouTube: 20,000 miles on my Tesla Model 3 In this video I discuss 20,000 miles of Tesla Model 3 ownership. Warning ALOT of rambling in this video!

