Tesla Model 3 0 To 60 MPH: How Quick Is It Compared To Other Teslas?
Tesla doesn’t make slow cars. The latest entry-level Tesla Model 3 is the slowest Tesla ever made, but it’s far from being slow.
The Standard Range version can go 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.6 seconds, which is in Audi e-tron territory. The top of the line Tesla Model 3 Performance accelerates almost twice as quick, in 3.2 seconds and only other Teslas can beat that time in the electric car world.
If you are looking for performance figures, then let’s check out the differences between the particular versions of the Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X.
Tesla Model S, X 3 comparison for the U.S. (March – 2019)
New Model 3 acceleration (0-60 mph):
- Standard Range (2019) – 5.6 seconds
- Standard Range Plus (2019) – 5.3 seconds
- Long Range RWD (2019) – 5.0 seconds
- Long Range AWD (2019) – 4.5 seconds
- Performance LR AWD (2019) – 3.2 seconds
Previously produced/before update Model 3 acceleration (0-60 mph):
- Mid Range RWD (2019) – 5.6 seconds
- Long Range RWD (2018) – 5.1 seconds
- Performance LR AWD (2018) – 3.3 seconds
Tesla Model 3: Best Performance Value EV on the market.