Model 3 Zippier Than Tesla States, Does 0 To 60 MPH In 4.8 Seconds

2 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Testing has revealed that the Tesla Model 3 can hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.8 seconds.

Oh, and the Model 3 is a finalist for Motor Trend’s 2018 Car of the Year, too.

Back to that 4.8-second time. When Tesla revealed the Model 3, the automaker stated:

“Like every Tesla vehicle, Model 3 combines range, performance, safety and technology. Intelligent design maximizes interior space to comfortably fit five adults and all of their gear. The high-efficiency powertrain provides zero to 60 mph acceleration in as little as 5.1 seconds.“

5.1 seconds is now 4.8, in Motor Trend tests.

Motor Trend commented on the Model 3 too. Here are a few excerpts:

We Like: Great range, supercharging availability, excellent driving dynamics We Don’t Like: Raised-knee position for rear-seat passengers, interior materials The Model 3’s punchy torque (0–60 mph in 4.8 seconds) and laserlike handling impressed every judge who buckled in—though at the price of decidedly firm ride quality.

Motor Trend isn’t impressed by the car’s price though. Their as-tested Model 3 rings in at $60,000. Nowhere the base price of $35,000.

Motor Trend concludes:

“The Model 3 is a rolling Rorschach test. Change is great; change is strange. Will it ultimately change the automotive landscape? Said Chris Walton: “If this is the future of automobiles, then I’m OK with it.”

Source: Motor Trend