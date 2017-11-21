Model 3 Zippier Than Tesla States, Does 0 To 60 MPH In 4.8 Seconds
Testing has revealed that the Tesla Model 3 can hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.8 seconds.
Oh, and the Model 3 is a finalist for Motor Trend’s 2018 Car of the Year, too.
Back to that 4.8-second time. When Tesla revealed the Model 3, the automaker stated:
“Like every Tesla vehicle, Model 3 combines range, performance, safety and technology. Intelligent design maximizes interior space to comfortably fit five adults and all of their gear. The high-efficiency powertrain provides zero to 60 mph acceleration in as little as 5.1 seconds.“
5.1 seconds is now 4.8, in Motor Trend tests.
Motor Trend commented on the Model 3 too. Here are a few excerpts:
We Like: Great range, supercharging availability, excellent driving dynamics
We Don’t Like: Raised-knee position for rear-seat passengers, interior materials
The Model 3’s punchy torque (0–60 mph in 4.8 seconds) and laserlike handling impressed every judge who buckled in—though at the price of decidedly firm ride quality.
Motor Trend isn’t impressed by the car’s price though. Their as-tested Model 3 rings in at $60,000. Nowhere the base price of $35,000.
Motor Trend concludes:
“The Model 3 is a rolling Rorschach test. Change is great; change is strange. Will it ultimately change the automotive landscape? Said Chris Walton: “If this is the future of automobiles, then I’m OK with it.”
that makes it just faster then the semi truck lol
They need to accelerate fast, so users can devote time operating the touch screen. Motor Trend’s short review put considerable focus, where this summary does not.
The Rorschach test comment immediately followed, “it might be going too far too fast in eliminating tried and true ways to control aspects of the car”.
While the Motor Trend article did say it drove well and accelerated quickly, I also noticed that the fuel economy for city driving that they got was much worse than listed for EPA ratings (highway fuel economy was a tiny bit above EPA), which would mean a range of 288-300 miles instead of 310.
I read somewhere that Real Life Mileage was actually 344 miles on one charge with the Bigger Battery…I believe That…
Meh… Most cars test with lower EPA ratings in real life. I’m pretty sure everyone is expecting this. My 40mpg Camry Hybrid gets 35mpg.
Test any car floored to hit it’s 0-60 and yeah, mpg goes down…………. LIKE DUH
*Some assembly required.
0r…Batteries “Not included”……. lol
A loaded non-black Model 3 should be $56,500. I am excluded FSD because you don’t get anything for that $3k so there’s no reason to pay for it (at least for comparison reasons).
But most buyers won’t actually pay $56k. Depending on the federal rebate, they may not even pay $50k. Then you have potential state and utility rebates.
TL;DR if price is the biggest negative, Telsa has a winner on their hands.
Once they refine the art of building it, as they get Production Humming along and battery prices come down, All joking aside., if you want a Real bonnafied true car, This Model 3 is in reality the only True Choice. Especially at the “same price or Less” than some of the smaller inferior choices with “No Charging Infrastructure” That are currently offered by other car makers..
Bigger battery version is only $9K more at $44K. Did MT version at $60K come with extra options that boost acceleration? I didn’t think there’s “P” versions yet.
It IS a car voluntarily handed to MT by Tesla….so who knows? Maybe?
You are hoping?
Motor Trend measures with one foot rollout wish Tesla is only doing on there performance versions so there is probably no difference.
Exactly. Because of the 1-foot rollout, Motor Trend numbers can only be compared with other vehicles it tests. It’s completely meaningless otherwise.
Aha! That’s probably the explanation. MT provides nice set of numbers so I used polynomial fitting to see what may be going on. There’s a discrepancy of about 0.3 seconds depending on poly order. Of course, there’s no guarantee it’ll follow such nice curve, but I’d call it “close enough” for the discrepancy.
While it includes the roll out, could it also be that the base or small battery M3 has the 5.5 0-60 and the larger battery M3 has a quicker 0-60 as is the case with the S/X?
Agreed–the larger battery is likely the reason for the quicker acceleration. The 5.1 second number is probably for the dinker battery, which Tesla is not yet shipping.