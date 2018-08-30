Tesla Mobile Connector Versus Wall Connector – Pros & Cons
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
Should you stick with Tesla’s included Mobile Connector or opt for the Wall Connector?
As more and more people are beginning to buy electric cars, there are a ton of questions about charging. The average Joe or Jane could be very interested in going electric, but not have a clue when it comes to the technology. This is especially true with hundreds of thousands of new Tesla Model 3 owners who will take delivery of their vehicles in the not-so-distant future.
Every Tesla vehicle comes standard with a Mobile Connector. What are its pros and cons? You can purchase a Wall Connector from Tesla ($500) as well. Why would one choose to do so? Is it worth it? YouTube channel, LivingElectric, sheds some light on these questions. It’s important to note that this review was conducted in the U.S. and the information contained may vary in other countries.
Check out the short video to learn about the pros and cons of each option. Which do you use? Do you agree with LivingElectric’s analysis and opinions? Share your experience and pros and cons in the comment section below.
Video Description via LivingElectric on YouTube:
Some more info from Tesla: https://www.tesla.com/support/home-ch…
Mobile connector adapters: https://shop.tesla.com/us/en/product/…
Tesla wall connector: https://shop.tesla.com/us/en/product/…
