Tesla Market Cap Surpasses Daimler

Tesla’s market value is now higher than Daimler
Step-by-step Tesla becomes bigger and bigger company, which sells more cars (and more of its other products too). It is reflected by the market capitalization (share price times the number of issued shares).
Most recently, the value of Tesla exceeded the value of Daimler, despite Daimler being way bigger in terms of… everything – volume of sales, profits, history. However, not the size or current results are a determining factor in market cap.
Market cap:
- Tesla – $63.18 billion
- Daimler – $61.27 billion
The most important factor that influences share value is the belief of the future outcome. Tesla, as a technological company and biggest manufacturer of all-electric cars, is expected to grow strong in the future, which pulls the market value up.
This is why from a market perspective Tesla can be more valuable than Daimler, Ford or BMW.
Who else is bigger? Only Toyota?
& VW, by market cap.
Toyota @ $175B and VW @ $87B
Market cap. means little about a company. Apple was the larget company based on market cap., but now Microsoft is. Yet Apple has about $100 billion more in cash. Market cap. changes by the minute. Let GM/VW/BMW announce new EV’s and Tesla market cap will fall.
Their announcements have been demonstrated to be meaningless bluster time and time again – the stock market no longer takes them seriously, so there’s no reaction to them.
When Tesla reveals the Model Y, on the other hand, that’ll be a serious announcement, and I expect you’ll see the stock jump by 10-50% (not sure how much that’s already priced in or not.)
Toyota market cap ~ $197 billion.
While one goes up another goes down, it’s obvious why, says Doctor Werner Von Braun.
It is dumb to take a snap shot of one day as far as market cap goes.
Amazon’s market cap moves more than the entire value of Tesla in 1 day, it doesn’t mean Amazon suddenly is worth less by $60Billion.
That is why Market cap is for amateurs. Enterprise and book value are far more meaningful.
still pretty impressive for a car company in its toddler years in the US
Car companies in general has low premium on pricing, thus lower market cap. Tesla is more than 10 years old now.
Companies such as Netflix has FAR higher Market cap. Even companies such as Lowe’s have higher market cap. But that doesn’t they are worth more.
Even the recently fallen GE has slightly higher market cap than Tesla.
Market cap is the most misleading metric in the stock market.
Fortune 500 and various other indexes are often determined by revenue, not by market cap.
The counter example is that NIO which is nothing more than an ADR from Chinese EV startup. It has a marketcap of $7Billion. Is it worth anything close to it? Absolutely NOT.