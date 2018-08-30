Tesla Launches $45,000 Model 3 With 260-Mile Range

  1. Home
Tesla has just revealed a $45,000 Model 3.

Via its website, you can now order the cheapest Model 3 to date.

At just $45,000 and with 260 miles of range, this RWD version of the Model 3 is sure to be hotter than hot. That’s just 50 miles less than the long-range Model 3 and still substantially more range than other electric cars available today.

Top speed is listed at 125 mph and 0 to 60 MPH is just 5.6 seconds.

Delivery is listed at 6 to 10 weeks.

This is believed to be the 3rd battery option (short, mid and long) that will eventually be offered on the Model 3.

Turns out it’s a long-range battery with fewer cells, which means production can happen almost right away.

Order yours now here

Xman

When is the order deadline to guarantee delivery by 12/31/18 and getting the 7.5k Fed credit? Musk implies we can still order it to get the full credit

9 minutes ago
Xman

Order page redirects to the design page.

6 minutes ago
William

This is potentially very exciting for those select individuals, that take delivery before the $7.5k starts to disappear, at year end.

5 minutes ago