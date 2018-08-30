Tesla Launches $45,000 Model 3 With 260-Mile Range
19 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 3
Tesla has just revealed a $45,000 Model 3.
Via its website, you can now order the cheapest Model 3 to date.
At just $45,000 and with 260 miles of range, this RWD version of the Model 3 is sure to be hotter than hot. That’s just 50 miles less than the long-range Model 3 and still substantially more range than other electric cars available today.
Top speed is listed at 125 mph and 0 to 60 MPH is just 5.6 seconds.
Delivery is listed at 6 to 10 weeks.
This is believed to be the 3rd battery option (short, mid and long) that will eventually be offered on the Model 3.
Turns out it’s a long-range battery with fewer cells, which means production can happen almost right away.
#Model3 is now available with a mid range battery starting at $45K US!https://t.co/AUb0nB4jFf
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) October 18, 2018
Costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California, but true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018
It’s a long range battery with fewer cells. Non-cell portion of the pack is disproportionately high, but we can get it done now instead of ~February
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018
Tesla rear wheel drive cars do actually work well on snow & ice. We did our traction testing on an ice lake! Dual motor AWD is great, but not required for cold weather. Just don’t use sport/summer tires.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Launches $45,000 Model 3 With 260-Mile Range"
When is the order deadline to guarantee delivery by 12/31/18 and getting the 7.5k Fed credit? Musk implies we can still order it to get the full credit
Order page redirects to the design page.
This is potentially very exciting for those select individuals, that take delivery before the $7.5k starts to disappear, at year end.