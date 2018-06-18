DoJ Requests Information From Tesla Connected To “Funding Secured” Tweet
Taking Tesla private fallout continues
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) surrounding that now infamous tweet (embedded below) about taking the automaker private at $420 per share and having “funding secured” for the move. According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, the fraud investigation began last month.
The central issue being examined is whether there was fraudulent intent behind the tweet which sent the stock price sharply upward. It is thought the investigation could last months, and it’s unclear a prosecution will be initiated even if the entrepreneur is found to have crossed a line. In the case of an eventual successful prosecution, it’s thought that fines would be the most likely punishment. The automaker has since abandoned the effort and will remain a publicly-traded company.
For its part, Tesla has issued the following statement,
“Last month, following Elon’s announcement that he was considering taking the company private, Tesla received a voluntary request for documents from the DOJ and has been cooperative in responding to it. We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process. We respect the DOJ’s desire to get information about this and believe that the matter should be quickly resolved as they review the information they have received.”
The Tesla share price, which has been under siege since it became clear it would not go private. reacted strongly to the news, sinking back down below $300. At the time of this writing it is down −$10.84 (3.68%) at $283.75.
Check out the clip below from Bloomberg featuring Tom Schoenberg discussing and adding context to the situation.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Source: Bloomberg
10 Comments on "DoJ Requests Information From Tesla Connected To “Funding Secured” Tweet"
Sometimes is better to just shut up….
It will be almost impossible for them to prove intent on this one…
Not really, he has the damning tweet about “crushing shorts” several weeks before. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/18/elon-musk-goes-after-individual-shorts-on-twitter-with-3-week-warning.html
That only proves — if it’s even related at all — that he was planning the take-private thing for a while. In no way does it prove that he sent the take-private tweet with the intention of manipulating the stock price.
If they ever wanted to crush the EV revolution, Elon just handed them the opportunity, because if Tesla falls then every manufacturer will find an excuse to pull their EVs from the market.
No way. EVs don’t exist because of Tesla (the LEAF beat the Model S to market), they exist because of the regulatory climate: California, Europe, China. The technology is also naturally maturing, which is, again, due almost exclusively to government policy.
Let the record show that for the first time in history i gave him an up vote!!!
Sometimes it’s better to just shut up on this big mistake you just did.
lol…true!
@Seven Electrics said: “EVs don’t exist because of Tesla (the LEAF beat the Model S to market), they exist because of the regulatory climate…”
What is also True is that Tesla has caused the entire automotive industry to accelerate the rate of transition towards EV… which happens to be Tesla’s stated mission statement.
Nearly every traditional car maker today (several in public admitting it) is using Tesla as a baseline reference point for their own EV program.
That’s nothing new though…
Even Bob Lutz admitted the Chevy Volt was originally inspired by the Tesla Roadster.
It’s funny that everyone else in the US is held to a higher standard than the POTUS.