Tesla Investor And The Infamous Kodak Moment
Legacy automakers risk the fate of Kodak
Baillie Gifford & Co.’s Iain McCombie said in an interview that too many people are focusing on controversial tweets posted by Elon Musk instead of the huge opportunities ahead for Tesla.
Tesla is now selling in the U.S. more cars than Daimler and if we really think that EVs are the future, there is almost unimaginable potential of growth for electric cars (but also other Tesla businesses like solar roofs, energy storage, autonomous driving and trucks).
This is why long-term investors like Baillie Gifford (the third largest shareholder of Tesla) backs Tesla, while those engaged in legacy automakers need to decide what those manufacturers should do. Invest in EVs or risk the fate of Kodak, who missed out on the digital camera future.
Kodak developed the digital camera, but missed the opportunity. Today (well, 5 to 10 years ago actually), everyone in the automotive industry knows about electric cars, but there are still many manufacturers that are doing almost nothing. Another Kodak moment ahead for those who fail to see the future?
“There are lots of risks, of course, and “we could still be wrong”, McCombie makes clear. But it is the traditional car makers who are under pressure, he claims, suggesting this could be their “Kodak moment”.
“They spent hundreds of years building up their knowhow in industrial combustion engines and they do a great job with that, but what happens if all of us are suddenly saying ‘oh, I want an electric car’? Suddenly, that knowhow is useless,” he concludes.
“What happened with Kodak is they actually discovered the digital camera, but they buried it because it was too frightening for them. They thought it would kill their film business. But the fact that they didn’t innovate killed Kodak.””
Source: finance.yahoo.com
23 Comments on "Tesla Investor And The Infamous Kodak Moment"
The Kodak myth again…..
I agree. Digital cameras >>and equally importantly (though often missed in analyses), computer and tablet storage & displays<< were always going to kill Kodak, there was nothing they could do about it.
Sure they could have had a better camera but that wouldnt haven't staved off the elimination just not of film but also prints. Kodak were never really a camera company they sold the consumables, which digital eliminated.
The only thing they could have done was get into solid state storage (eg SD cards ) that would have given them an extra year or two.
Its like blaming a slide rule manufacturer for letting calculators putting them out of business.
The only possible "opportunity" they could have grasped was to get into flash card memory, but that is such a different business to the one they were in, same as slide rule manufacturers knowledge wouldnt equip them to make calculators.
In capitalism you always have to evolve adapt or die
Kodak is not dead, they are smaller – but they make some mean hard working digital presses for example.
https://www.kodak.com/US/en/corp/company/default.htm
They could not compete in the camera industry, at least not without outsourcing the production to a low cost county in Asia. The volume market for Kodak was fairly cheap cameras to promote their supply of films, paper and other consumables..
The companies that manufacture SD cards now hardly makes any money on it. The carts last too long, the equipment is expensive and the margins are low.
Or… they could have embraced the digital revolution by investing on building some IP around thin films, CMOS and digital camera tech just like Cannon or Fujifilm (who even has a line of “Photo Quality” Skin Care products) have been doing…. just a hunch.
We won’t know until we get there, but I believe there are several things going for Tesla. One, they are not battery constrained, two, they don’t have to fight the dealerships not wanting EVs, three, they will improve autopilot and four, they don’t have a bunch of money invested in gas vehicle manufacturing equipment.
I believe the self-driving car will be the biggest threat to all of the vehicle manufacturers. That’s one thing I think bob lutz and mary barra are getting right. The vehicle manufacturers that survive will be the one’s that hold the keys to self-driving technology.
Never have to develop film again to see your shots. I remember coming back from vacation and then having to spend $200 so I could see all the pictures I took. Used to take a few days too.. What ever happened to all those typewriter companies before they made home computers? I know IBM used to make typewriters, but there must have been a bunch of them back then.
Also if Blockbuster got into digital streaming they would still be around and there would be no Netflix.
They did get into digital streaming, but it was too little, too late. They were being run by a mercurial CEO who was more interested in acquisitions than adapting to changes in the marketplace.
That was a lot of BS to go through for a few pictures ..Kodak Got What It Deserved ! & So Will Big Auto , Because they have the same “Set In Their Ways” Twisted way of Thinking., Always Negative (No Pun) & Looking out for their “Best Interest” ?
Some started making computers. Some laster a number of years, others was bought by other companies.
Others already made other products as well, and continued to to so (like Brother).
IBM used to make really good typewriters, and printers – even huge once for very high volume.
I think Kodak Was too worried that they would lose out on selling Film , Developing Equipment, Flash Bulbs & other related Photo Supply Items ..But missed the Big Picture….(No Pun) It’s Very Ironic How They Buried it All Including Kodak’s Future along with it ..
Please stop using Kodak as an example. Kodak invented the digital camera and were one of the top brands in digital cameras in the consumer market. What hurt Kodak had little to do with their digital cameras. It was the convergence of technology that killed them. Digital cameras, PDAs, MP3 players and phones merged into the smartphone. And even though the converged device wasn’t as good as the individual – it was good enough for most people. You could argue their mistake was not making a smartphone.
Nothing is converging with EVs – it just a different powertrain. This is more of an evolution instead of a revolution. In the end it’s going to take higher gas prices to really accelerate the doption of EV’s. The average buyer just doesn’t see the real benefit at this time (higher purchase price, limited charging outside the home – even Tesla, and lower charging times compared to fueling).
Nothing is converging with EVs…the capability to supply your own electrons that power your EV in the comfort of your home is a big convergence. No more oil price fluctuations and less pollution is a big convergence.
Kodak’s demise wasn’t inevitable. Fuji Film, the #2 in film to Kodak’s #1, has continued and prospered in related fields including digital cameras, instant photo cameras and films (what used to be Polaroid’s domain), medical imaging and more.
“convergence of technology” is exactly what is happening. Electric vehicles which reduce costs of fuel, maintenance and repairs. Shift to MaaS (Mobility as a Service). Self Driving Car Technologies enabling TaaS. and more . . .
About to have two Evannex now on this site, when the third one ?
No, just killing time until the OEMs make a modern EV instead of bringing ’14 Model S60 competitors to market.
I think FIAT should spend some money on Faraday Future for sure. They’re also developing their own platform for EVs, but will take a few years before it’s finished. We’re talking 2024-2027 before the product is in production.
If the Legacy guys are unable to compete with Tesla today, how will they do that in say 2 years time? Tesla alone made 60% of the world’s battery production and ALL the others including phones toys etc tried to get some of the remaining 40% of the world’s battery production. So what chance do these legacy guys have?
Like Kodak in that the car business relies on use of a product continually after purchase (film, gas). Unlike Kodak in that the car companies don’t make that product. Also unlike Kodak in that people are not going to be satisfied with just one brand of car, since consumers have got used to many styles of cars (trucks). That is also unlike Ford in the old days.
Tortoise and the Hare
That would be a more accurate description of the situation playing out now. Being “ahead” at the moment is by no means a guarantee an automaker will win the race. This is where the often overlooked or dismissed detail of design cost & efficiency will really make a difference.