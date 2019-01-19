Tesla Increases Supercharging Fees Around the World

24 M BY MARK KANE

Supercharging has gotten more expensive.

Tesla implemented several changes to the Supercharging network in recent months and the latest one is a global price increase, which seems to amount to about one-third (33%).

The increase is combined with the change from state/country pricing structure to individual pricing at each Supercharging station, which would better reflect the actual costs. To know exact costs, users need to check the particular station.

Here is what Tesla said, when asked about the increase in fees:

“We’re adjusting Supercharging pricing to better reflect differences in local electricity costs and site usage. As our fleet grows, we continue to open new Supercharger locations weekly so more drivers can travel long distances at a fraction of the cost of gasoline and with zero emissions. As has always been the case, Supercharging is not meant to be a profit center for Tesla.”

According to Electrek’s research, in New York fees increased from $0.24 per kWh state-wide to $0.32 per kWh at downtown New York City location. In California, price increased from $0.26 per kWh to $0.32-$0.36 per kWh, depending on the station.

In Norway prices went up from 1,40 NOK to about 1,86 NOK per kWh.

Tesla hasn’t sold cars with free unlimited Supercharging for quite some time and decided to end its referral program, which offered temporary free Supercharging.

It means that most of the drivers (besides the lucky early adopters of S/X) will need to pay for Supercharging. The prices in many cases will be comparable or sometimes higher than at a 3rd party charging networks.

General prices from Tesla’s website listed today:

U.S.

$0.31 per kWh (per kWh locations)

(per kWh locations) $0.28 per minute above 60 kW and $0.14 per minute at or below 60 kW (per minute locations)

Canada

$0.50 per minute above 60 kW and $0.25 per minute at or below 60 kW

Europe

Austria – €0.31 per kWh

Belgium – €0.32 per kWh

Croatia – HRK 1.88 per kWh

Czech Republic – 7.02 CZK per kWh

Denmark – kr. 3.22 per kWh

Finland – €0.27 per kWh

France – €0.27 per kWh

Germany – €0.46 per minute above 60 kW and €0.23 per minute at or below 60 kW

above 60 kW and at or below 60 kW Hungary – 81.38 HUF per kWh

Ireland – €0.32 per kWh

Italy – €0.33 per kWh

Liechtenstein – €0.34 per kWh

Luxembourg – €0.28 per kWh

Netherlands – €0.28 per kWh

Norway – kr. 1.86 per kWh

Poland – 1.38 PLN per kWh

Slovakia – €0.28 per kWh

Slovenia – €0.28 per kWh

Spain – €0.32 per kWh

Sweden – SEK 2.56 per kWh

Switzerland – CHF 0.34 per kWh

Great Britain – £0.27 per kWh

Asia-Pacific

Australia – $0.47 per kWh

China – ¥2.00 per kWh

Hong Kong – $3.20 per kWh

Japan – ¥44.00 per minute above 60 kW and ¥22.00 per minute at or below 60 kW

above 60 kW and at or below 60 kW New Zealand – $0.47 per kWh

Idle Fees By Country

After the charging will be completed, users need to leave the station within 5-minutes or there will be significant idle fee applied:

Country Currency Idle fee (per minute) Idle fee (per minute) when the station is 100% occupied United States USD $0.50 $1.00 Canada CAD $0.65 $1.30 Austria EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Belgium EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Croatia HRK kn 3.10 kn 6.20 Czech Republic CZK kr. 5.45 kr. 10.90 Denmark DKK kr. 3.15 kr. 6.30 Finland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 France EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Germany EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Ireland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Italy EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Hungary HUF 141.65 Ft 283.30 Ft Liechtenstein CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00 Luxembourg EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Netherlands EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Norway NOK kr. 4.05 kr. 8.10 Poland PLN 1.80 zł 3.60 zł Slovakia EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Slovenia EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Spain EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Sweden SEK 4.40 kr 8.80 kr Switzerland CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00 UK EUR £ 0.35 £ 0.70 Australia AUD $0.65 $1.30 China CNY ¥ 3.20 ¥ 6.40 Hong Kong HKD $3.90 $7.80 Macau HKD $3.90 $7.80 New Zealand NZD $0.70 $1.40 Japan JPY ¥ 55.00 ¥ 110.00

Source: Electrek