Tesla Increases Supercharging Fees Around the World

Supercharging has gotten more expensive.

Tesla implemented several changes to the Supercharging network in recent months and the latest one is a global price increase, which seems to amount to about one-third (33%).

The increase is combined with the change from state/country pricing structure to individual pricing at each Supercharging station, which would better reflect the actual costs. To know exact costs, users need to check the particular station.

Here is what Tesla said, when asked about the increase in fees:

“We’re adjusting Supercharging pricing to better reflect differences in local electricity costs and site usage. As our fleet grows, we continue to open new Supercharger locations weekly so more drivers can travel long distances at a fraction of the cost of gasoline and with zero emissions. As has always been the case, Supercharging is not meant to be a profit center for Tesla.”

According to Electrek’s research, in New York fees increased from $0.24 per kWh state-wide to $0.32 per kWh at downtown New York City location. In California, price increased from $0.26 per kWh to $0.32-$0.36 per kWh, depending on the station.

In Norway prices went up from 1,40 NOK to about 1,86 NOK per kWh.

Tesla hasn’t sold cars with free unlimited Supercharging for quite some time and decided to end its referral program, which offered temporary free Supercharging.

It means that most of the drivers (besides the lucky early adopters of S/X) will need to pay for Supercharging. The prices in many cases will be comparable or sometimes higher than at a 3rd party charging networks.

General prices from Tesla’s website listed today:

U.S.

  • $0.31 per kWh (per kWh locations)
  • $0.28 per minute above 60 kW and $0.14 per minute at or below 60 kW (per minute locations)

Canada

  • $0.50 per minute above 60 kW and $0.25 per minute at or below 60 kW

Europe

  • Austria – €0.31 per kWh
  • Belgium – €0.32 per kWh
  • Croatia – HRK 1.88 per kWh
  • Czech Republic – 7.02 CZK per kWh
  • Denmark – kr. 3.22 per kWh
  • Finland – €0.27 per kWh
  • France – €0.27 per kWh
  • Germany – €0.46 per minute above 60 kW and €0.23 per minute at or below 60 kW
  • Hungary – 81.38 HUF per kWh
  • Ireland – €0.32 per kWh
  • Italy – €0.33 per kWh
  • Liechtenstein – €0.34 per kWh
  • Luxembourg – €0.28 per kWh
  • Netherlands – €0.28 per kWh
  • Norway – kr. 1.86 per kWh
  • Poland – 1.38 PLN per kWh
  • Slovakia – €0.28 per kWh
  • Slovenia – €0.28 per kWh
  • Spain – €0.32 per kWh
  • Sweden – SEK 2.56 per kWh
  • Switzerland – CHF 0.34 per kWh
  • Great Britain – £0.27 per kWh

Asia-Pacific

  • Australia – $0.47 per kWh
  • China – ¥2.00 per kWh
  • Hong Kong – $3.20 per kWh
  • Japan – ¥44.00 per minute above 60 kW and ¥22.00 per minute at or below 60 kW
  • New Zealand – $0.47 per kWh

Idle Fees By Country

After the charging will be completed, users need to leave the station within 5-minutes or there will be significant idle fee applied:

Country Currency Idle fee (per minute) Idle fee (per minute) when the station is 100% occupied
United States USD $0.50 $1.00
Canada CAD $0.65 $1.30
Austria EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Belgium EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Croatia HRK kn 3.10 kn 6.20
Czech Republic CZK kr. 5.45 kr. 10.90
Denmark DKK kr. 3.15 kr. 6.30
Finland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80
France EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Germany EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Ireland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80
Italy EUR € 0.40 € 0.80
Hungary HUF 141.65 Ft 283.30 Ft
Liechtenstein CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00
Luxembourg EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Netherlands EUR € 0.40 € 0.80
Norway NOK kr. 4.05 kr. 8.10
Poland PLN 1.80 zł 3.60 zł
Slovakia EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Slovenia EUR € 0.40 € 0.80
Spain EUR 0.40 € 0.80 €
Sweden SEK 4.40 kr 8.80 kr
Switzerland CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00
UK EUR £ 0.35 £ 0.70
Australia AUD $0.65 $1.30
China CNY ¥ 3.20 ¥ 6.40
Hong Kong HKD $3.90 $7.80
Macau HKD $3.90 $7.80
New Zealand NZD $0.70 $1.40
Japan JPY ¥ 55.00 ¥ 110.00

Source: Electrek

Miggy

So now you would only use a supercharger when you have to. Higher price than charging from home. Frees up the chargers for people who need them.

9 minutes ago
Spudley
Honestly this is a good thing. Obviously, it’s not great if you’re doing a road trip and need to charge up and it’ll cost you more. But weigh that up against not having to wait in line for a stall, and you’d probably agree it’s a good deal. It seems to me that what Tesla is trying to do here is wean people off using Superchargers like they would use a gas station. Most Tesla owners should be doing home charging rather than visiting their local SC every few days. Owners who can make this change will do so prompted by their wallet, and will quickly realise the benefit of it. I know there are people who simply can’t do home charging because they’re in an apartment or only have street parking. They’re likely to be the ones who are hit by this change. It’s not going to be good for them. Their best remedy is to petition their local authorities to install street charging facilities, or the owners of whatever parking lot they use to install chargers there. That’s going to take time, and will require changes in attitudes, so it isn’t going to be much help in the… Read more »
6 minutes ago