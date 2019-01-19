Tesla Increases Supercharging Fees Around the World
Supercharging has gotten more expensive.
Tesla implemented several changes to the Supercharging network in recent months and the latest one is a global price increase, which seems to amount to about one-third (33%).
The increase is combined with the change from state/country pricing structure to individual pricing at each Supercharging station, which would better reflect the actual costs. To know exact costs, users need to check the particular station.
Here is what Tesla said, when asked about the increase in fees:
“We’re adjusting Supercharging pricing to better reflect differences in local electricity costs and site usage. As our fleet grows, we continue to open new Supercharger locations weekly so more drivers can travel long distances at a fraction of the cost of gasoline and with zero emissions. As has always been the case, Supercharging is not meant to be a profit center for Tesla.”
According to Electrek’s research, in New York fees increased from $0.24 per kWh state-wide to $0.32 per kWh at downtown New York City location. In California, price increased from $0.26 per kWh to $0.32-$0.36 per kWh, depending on the station.
In Norway prices went up from 1,40 NOK to about 1,86 NOK per kWh.
Tesla hasn’t sold cars with free unlimited Supercharging for quite some time and decided to end its referral program, which offered temporary free Supercharging.
It means that most of the drivers (besides the lucky early adopters of S/X) will need to pay for Supercharging. The prices in many cases will be comparable or sometimes higher than at a 3rd party charging networks.
General prices from Tesla’s website listed today:
U.S.
- $0.31 per kWh (per kWh locations)
- $0.28 per minute above 60 kW and $0.14 per minute at or below 60 kW (per minute locations)
Canada
- $0.50 per minute above 60 kW and $0.25 per minute at or below 60 kW
Europe
- Austria – €0.31 per kWh
- Belgium – €0.32 per kWh
- Croatia – HRK 1.88 per kWh
- Czech Republic – 7.02 CZK per kWh
- Denmark – kr. 3.22 per kWh
- Finland – €0.27 per kWh
- France – €0.27 per kWh
- Germany – €0.46 per minute above 60 kW and €0.23 per minute at or below 60 kW
- Hungary – 81.38 HUF per kWh
- Ireland – €0.32 per kWh
- Italy – €0.33 per kWh
- Liechtenstein – €0.34 per kWh
- Luxembourg – €0.28 per kWh
- Netherlands – €0.28 per kWh
- Norway – kr. 1.86 per kWh
- Poland – 1.38 PLN per kWh
- Slovakia – €0.28 per kWh
- Slovenia – €0.28 per kWh
- Spain – €0.32 per kWh
- Sweden – SEK 2.56 per kWh
- Switzerland – CHF 0.34 per kWh
- Great Britain – £0.27 per kWh
Asia-Pacific
- Australia – $0.47 per kWh
- China – ¥2.00 per kWh
- Hong Kong – $3.20 per kWh
- Japan – ¥44.00 per minute above 60 kW and ¥22.00 per minute at or below 60 kW
- New Zealand – $0.47 per kWh
Idle Fees By Country
After the charging will be completed, users need to leave the station within 5-minutes or there will be significant idle fee applied:
|Country
|Currency
|Idle fee (per minute)
|Idle fee (per minute) when the station is 100% occupied
|United States
|USD
|$0.50
|$1.00
|Canada
|CAD
|$0.65
|$1.30
|Austria
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Belgium
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Croatia
|HRK
|kn 3.10
|kn 6.20
|Czech Republic
|CZK
|kr. 5.45
|kr. 10.90
|Denmark
|DKK
|kr. 3.15
|kr. 6.30
|Finland
|EUR
|€ 0.40
|€ 0.80
|France
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Germany
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Ireland
|EUR
|€ 0.40
|€ 0.80
|Italy
|EUR
|€ 0.40
|€ 0.80
|Hungary
|HUF
|141.65 Ft
|283.30 Ft
|Liechtenstein
|CHF
|CHF 0.50
|CHF 1.00
|Luxembourg
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Netherlands
|EUR
|€ 0.40
|€ 0.80
|Norway
|NOK
|kr. 4.05
|kr. 8.10
|Poland
|PLN
|1.80 zł
|3.60 zł
|Slovakia
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Slovenia
|EUR
|€ 0.40
|€ 0.80
|Spain
|EUR
|0.40 €
|0.80 €
|Sweden
|SEK
|4.40 kr
|8.80 kr
|Switzerland
|CHF
|CHF 0.50
|CHF 1.00
|UK
|EUR
|£ 0.35
|£ 0.70
|Australia
|AUD
|$0.65
|$1.30
|China
|CNY
|¥ 3.20
|¥ 6.40
|Hong Kong
|HKD
|$3.90
|$7.80
|Macau
|HKD
|$3.90
|$7.80
|New Zealand
|NZD
|$0.70
|$1.40
|Japan
|JPY
|¥ 55.00
|¥ 110.00
Source: Electrek
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Tesla Increases Supercharging Fees Around the World"
So now you would only use a supercharger when you have to. Higher price than charging from home. Frees up the chargers for people who need them.