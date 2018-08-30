Tesla Increases Price Of New Mid-Range Model 3
It seems Tesla Model 3 prices may continue to fluctuate.
It comes as no surprise that Tesla is adjusting the price of its new mid-range Model 3 (LEMR). When the first announcement were made for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 and the performance version, price adjustments were made a few times. Now, we see the new variant’s price increase by $1,000. However, at the same time, the all-wheel-drive price was reduced by $1,000.
Tesla just increased the price of the new mid-range Model 3 up $1000 and dropped AWD price by $1000
Here’s an observation: they will quickly adjust pricing based on demand so if you see something hot, ACT QUICK before the price goes up https://t.co/yi9qMGuhQS pic.twitter.com/KUiLuKShjz
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) October 24, 2018
Just last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new, less expensive Model 3. He stated its price with California incentives applied. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, read:
Costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California, but true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018
Visiting Tesla’s website showed a similar pricing scheme, although you can see that the actual price for the car was $45,000:
Now, as you can see from the Model 3 Owners Club tweet and image above, the price with incentives went from $33,200 to $34,200 and the actual price is now $46,000. The club believes that Tesla may continue to adjust pricing based on demand. In addition, we reported that the Model 3 Long Range is going away. So, if you know which Model 3 variant you’d like to order, do it sooner rather than later or you might be impacted by these changes. Also, the number of buyers that may still be able to take advantage of the full federal EV tax credit is diminishing.
25 Comments on "Tesla Increases Price Of New Mid-Range Model 3"
Well surprise surprise that Tesla raised prices tariffs on aluminum and steel raise prices. I read US steelworkers were planning on striking if they didn’t get higher wages.
Although I don’t like seeing these higher prices I’d rather see Tesla raise prices and be profitable and succeed.
I’m also happy that Tesla is planning on building the TM3 and TMY at new factory there building in Shanghai.
Shanghai factory can’t come soon enough!
But they didn’t. They adjusted the midrange up, but the AWD down, both prices moving by $1000.
Seems pretty clear that more people were ordering the midrange and fewer the AWD than Tesla had anticipated. Making the net difference $2k less makes it more tempting to stretch to the faster, more powerful, longer range dual motor version.
How are these “price adjustments” any different than the “stealerships” everybody hates so much, charging over MSRP for hot new products?? Please explain to me how one is ripping you off and the other isn’t?
With all the near-daily product shuffling, Tesla is showing signs of desperation to become profitable by trimming around the edges.
10/19 – Mid-range Model 3 introduced, LR TM3 killed
10/23 – Model S and X interior options reduced
10/24 – Mid-range Model 3 price increased
From another perspective, Tesla’s product offering is maturing, they are finding what demand levers to push and pull to get people to buy more cars.
10/22 – Tesla reschedules q3 earnings call
10/23 – Musk announces their will not be a traditional “refresh” of models, a famous TSLA shortseller has converted to be a TSLA long share holder, stock jumps 13% the same day.
10/24 – AWD price decreased by $1000
Tesla has been in the #1 spot for most BEV units sold in the US since March 2015. not sure what should be considered desperate when you’ve been the market leader in this space for almost 4 years, its possible Model 3 may be the best selling passenger car in the US as soon as December, if not the best selling car in 2019 in the US.
Market leader doesn’t automatically mean profitable. At the end of the day, it’s about the money.
As TSLA holder, witness how a higher margin lower unit strategy may be playing out. Going 53k, to 66k Q4, is not a ton of Q over Q ramp.
Maybe capex limited, for 10k/wk factory investment? (I already have earnings call hat on)
I can imagine several several reasons, but none of them are valid, Tesla should be taking its customers more seriously.
A car is not a toy from Amazon nor a flight ticket where the price tilts everyday, lots of clients plan their purchase months or years ahead and such thinngs do not help.
When the GOP policies effect the market place and raise the input costs. What else is a company suppose to do take a loss or raise there prices to reflect higher input cost.
Ford lost a billion the last quarter because of the higher cost of aluminum and steel even though they source 90% of aluminum and steel for vehicles built in the US from US and aluminum, steel companies.
Sounds like you’re creating an excuse. Tesla didn’t state why MR price went up.
If it is truly cost of raw materials, then why did the LR price go down?
Tesla has always raised prices for popular options.
Paint went up.
AWD $4K then $5K then $6K then $5K then $4K.
Model S rear child seats went up 3 times.
OK to adjust pricing for optimal profit but please don’t say they’re like Apple, where the price is fixed despite long lines.
No dealer haggling but this reeks of dealer markup. I’m a Tesla shareholder but I’m also a customer, hate getting yanked around. Free Supercharger, then no then credit then limited time. Grrrr.
Apple doesn’t even make a product they design a product and have a manufacturers build the product.
Ridiculous. Every fossil dealer changes prices monthly. Buy a car at the end of the month you pay less. Buy a car at the end of the model year you pay less. But a car online you pay less. Try to buy the car that ran in the paper on Friday as advertised price but it was “sold”on Thursday. The list goes on.
“When the GOP policies effect the market place and raise the input costs.”
None of that has changed in ways that could not have been foreseen within the last week.
This is Tesla charging what the market will bear, plain and simple.
It does not matter if Ford source from US manufacturers, as they have increased their prices by almost as much as the tariffs to make (more) money.
If you look at what steel and aluminium actually is sold for internationally, you’ll see prices are down. They (manufacturers) have slightly lowered their prices, since they sell a bit less to the US. Tesla could benefits from that if they get their production started in another location.
Just hope they don’t start to source from the most dirty manufacturers – no matter where they’re located.
The costs of us made vehicles, equipment, washers, dryers and other stuff made of metal will increase ever so slightly. For many products the price increase is so small the manufacturer will cover the extra cost. For cars . . They should let the customers pay.
And how about the used resale value? A price drop is also cash out of hands from the current owners. A stable consistent pricing is very important in the lower price segments. Showing bad judgement now may hurt Teslas ability to sell cars in the $20k+ segment in the years to come. Buy a $25k car today, loose $1k overnight is going to scare customers away.
The price decrease certainly helps those who planned to get the AWD.
I’m playing with the idea myself. Have a Kona on order, and at the moment the “used” ones are going for much more than list price. So much more that I might be able to sell the Kona and get the dual motor M3. It’ll still be more expensive and less reliable and not as well equipped as the Kona, but much faster, more fun, and sexy. Might even impress the girls. Not sure I can afford to ignore that 🙂
After fed tax credit and CA rebate and on sale and gas savings, BoltEV is only $18K when you apply Tesla pricing.
I do find that funny on how they do their ‘true cost of ownership’. If you put that against things like the leasehacks for the Bolt. The Bolt is dirt cheap — From my old Spark point-of-view. all these costs of infinitely expensive. (Drove Spark for essentially free just after rebates).
Did they adjust the “gas savings” amount as well?
” … and dropped AWD price by $1000″
So, that means that Tesla wants to persuade some of their customers to choose the Mid (or Long) Range AWD Tesla Model 3?
Tesla wants their customers to choose the AWD option.
After a while (1 or 2 years) the AWD option will be mandatory.
I disagree on the mandatory AWD.
I think Tesla needs the SR and will want the RWD model to attract buyers up from the mainstream market.
But in the future Tesla will have the Model Y, and on that they’ll make AWD mandatory.
The e-commerce model seems to have arrived for cars now.
It’s like when I moved from Taxi to Uber, the prices dropped, sure, but fluctuate wildly within an hour. I know the average cost to my destination is, say, $7, but the price could by anywhere between $5 and $10. Factors such as traffic conditions, special events, supply and demand, etc, are now factored into the price in real time.
Pros and cons.
:))
These pricing gymnastics must sure be annoying for potential Model 3 purchasers crunching the numbers prior to taking the plunge. They need to recalculate every few days.