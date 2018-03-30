Tesla Increases Base Price Of Model S, X: Adds More Features

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Customers are getting more for less, essentially

Silently, behind the scenes and the Model 3 spotlight, Tesla Motors have updated the Model S and Model X design studio. The most significant update is the ‘Tesla Premium Upgrades Package’, coming in as standard on every non-performance version of the Model S and Model X. However, even though this is pretty excellent news for future customers, this also means that the prices for both models are increased – but not by much and, customers are now getting more for their money.

Before this update, the ‘Premium Upgrades Package’ was priced at $5,000 for the Model S and $6,000 for Model X. It includes several premium features such as the HEPA air filter with the ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ and a more premium audio sound system. The latter, designed & engineered specifically for Tesla’s ultra-quiet interior, features 11 speakers with neodymium magnets and 8″ subwoofer, allowing for a much deeper and of higher quality sound. Furthermore, the package contains heated seats for all passengers, a heated steering wheel and more, pushing the value for money factor even further.

Previously, the package came as standard just for the performance versions of the Model S and Model X. Now, Tesla deemed fit to include it in the Model S and Model X 75D and 100D as well, making it standard for all their vehicles.

Fortunately, the price hike isn’t that substantial. While it brings a more premium feel to owners, the toll on your wallet won’t be that high at all. The price for the Model S is increased by only $2,500 – pushing the start price point to $77,000 (Model S 75D). For the Model X, the price is brought up by $3,500, which makes the vehicle’s base price at $83,000 (Model X 75D). In turn, if you ordered the ‘Premium Upgrades Package’ as an option, you’d be paying much more than with the current upgrade made by the automaker.

While we feel this upgrade is made mostly to make the Model S and Model X feel more premium when pitted against the entry-level EV from the car maker – the Model 3 – we also believe this allows Tesla Motors to attain a more streamlined production process, with less possible variations and changes, thus making vehicles less expensive to produce.