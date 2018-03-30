Tesla Increases Base Price Of Model S, X: Adds More Features
Customers are getting more for less, essentially
Silently, behind the scenes and the Model 3 spotlight, Tesla Motors have updated the Model S and Model X design studio. The most significant update is the ‘Tesla Premium Upgrades Package’, coming in as standard on every non-performance version of the Model S and Model X. However, even though this is pretty excellent news for future customers, this also means that the prices for both models are increased – but not by much and, customers are now getting more for their money.
Before this update, the ‘Premium Upgrades Package’ was priced at $5,000 for the Model S and $6,000 for Model X. It includes several premium features such as the HEPA air filter with the ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ and a more premium audio sound system. The latter, designed & engineered specifically for Tesla’s ultra-quiet interior, features 11 speakers with neodymium magnets and 8″ subwoofer, allowing for a much deeper and of higher quality sound. Furthermore, the package contains heated seats for all passengers, a heated steering wheel and more, pushing the value for money factor even further.
Previously, the package came as standard just for the performance versions of the Model S and Model X. Now, Tesla deemed fit to include it in the Model S and Model X 75D and 100D as well, making it standard for all their vehicles.
Fortunately, the price hike isn’t that substantial. While it brings a more premium feel to owners, the toll on your wallet won’t be that high at all. The price for the Model S is increased by only $2,500 – pushing the start price point to $77,000 (Model S 75D). For the Model X, the price is brought up by $3,500, which makes the vehicle’s base price at $83,000 (Model X 75D). In turn, if you ordered the ‘Premium Upgrades Package’ as an option, you’d be paying much more than with the current upgrade made by the automaker.
While we feel this upgrade is made mostly to make the Model S and Model X feel more premium when pitted against the entry-level EV from the car maker – the Model 3 – we also believe this allows Tesla Motors to attain a more streamlined production process, with less possible variations and changes, thus making vehicles less expensive to produce.
Do you think that eventually TM3 $5K PUP might become standard and Tesla will only charge $3K more for the car?
It might even be completely free once the tax credits expire next year to make TM3 more attractive.
What I am convinced of more every passing day is that a true $35k Model 3 will not be delivered outside of perhaps a few token deliveries so Elon can say he fulfilled his $35k pricepoint promise. A $40k+ base Model 3 is certainly in the future.
I’m pretty sure that Tesla would find itself in some form of litigation if they don’t release a 35K+/- 5% car. They will have miss led a lot of people that was a condition of prepayment.
They will release a $35k Model 3, and deliver a few. Then they will kill off the $35k 3 due to “lack of demand” and inflate the base price to 40k+. Follows exactly what they did with the Model S and X. Remember when there used to be cheaper, 60 kWh versions of those vehicles offered? And especially the 40 kWh Model S. That thing was killed off real quick.
$49k Bolt? wtf? Lol
Sounds like you had no clue how to negotiate a good deal, or negotiate at all. I’m glad you’re happy with your used Tesla. Good luck with the repair costs once the warranty expires. I hear the door handles are a real b!tch.
Yeah, I’m the idiot for not playing the dealer game. What was I thinking? I missed my chance to spend a couple more hours getting jerked around by smiley glad hands in cheap suits. When someone starts out so aggressively attempting to fleece me, I simply move on, I don’t stick around to hopefully get a good deal. Luckily those GM folks helped me into a MUCH better driving experience. And even if I do have an issue with a door handle down the road, I’ll enjoy the same operating costs as the lesser Bolt in the interim, but with WAY better performance and features. And in about 3-4 years, I’ll pick up a used Model 3 for little more than you paid for your Bolt.
Have a great Monday.
Actually, if you view Tesla as a charity their incompetence and money-losing ways make a lot more sense. Thank you for this insight!
Luckily the loser company that’s Tesla has folks like you to continue giving them your cash. Once you remove ignorance, all that’s left is stupidity. Without ignorance, what’s your excuse for backing a loser?
It’s incredibly easy to obtain a base Bolt under a $35K sales price, you are truly better off leasing one if there’s a “cheap lease”…Most including many GM fans agree that the midsize 3 is a better and more desirable vehicle than the subcompact Bolt…Tesla would lose a great deal of creditability and investors if the $35K isn’t offered…Currently, you cannot buy a base long range 3, you’re still forced to purchase the $5K PUP…
You’re right however Tesla did honor the price for every reservation holder…
I think that the current reservation holders will be able to purchase the base $35K version if they are willing to wait. Whether the $35K base is offered as a configuration to newly placed orders remains to be seen.
Mr. Admins: Why I can not vote up this post?
Glitch
So in short, there are absolutely NO new features. Just extra price.
“Extra price” is only $2.5k for TMS, $3.5k for TMX. You get tons of Premium Extras, that cost More $$$ for the same Extras, in previous versions.
So, in short, you Win Big with Extra Features, with either the New TMS & TMX!
The difference is the extra price is spread across more vehicles ,so they can charge less. They might not have been seeing a large take at it’s higher price on more expensive models.