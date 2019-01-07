What Is Tesla’s Greatest Liability In 2019? (And How To Fix It)

22 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Perhaps this suggestion can help Tesla become even more successful?

Not long ago, we shared an article and video about Tesla’s biggest asset. While there are many assets that people will call the company’s greatest (the Supercharger Network, Model 3, Elon Musk, Autopilot, etc.), our friend Sean Mitchell concluded that the company’s supportive customer base tops the list. He presented that information in part one of a two part series, and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the sequel. So, what is Tesla’s greatest liability? Moreover, how can the company fix it and surge forward even more successfully?

Like the asset question, people will have mixed responses pertaining to Tesla’s top liability (Elon Musk, financial situation, low gas prices in some areas, vehicle quality, haters and short sellers, etc.). According to Sean, the company’s biggest issue comes down to customer response time. Now that the Silicon Valley automaker has grown exponentially, it seems it just can’t keep up with a multitude of its responsibilities. Fortunately, Sean has a viable solution and presents it as an open letter to Elon Musk. Check out the video for more details.

Do you agree with Sean? If not, what do you think Tesla’s greatest liability is? Additionally, how can the automaker work to fix it? Finally, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

***I have no financial interest or tie to ZenDesk***

Part 1: What is Tesla’s most valuable asset (also embedded below)

Open letter to Elon Musk: Tesla’s largest liability in 2019

Customer response time

-Phone support wait times

-Delivery reps

-Service

Two solutions:

Hire Owner Happiness Exec

Implement Zendesk

-This allows for an omnichannel approach to servicing owner’s questions and issues: email, chat, social, knowledge base, and AI bot. Owners can in most cases find answers to their own issues with a Tesla run knowledge base. Every correspondence is automatically logged and an open support ticket is created. Ticket volumepen tickets and can be integrated with Tesla’s CRM, Salesforce.

Cost: ~$2m-$4m and could save the company hundreds of millions of dollars in make-goods, billions of dollars in brand damage, and increase owner satisfaction score (or CSAT score)