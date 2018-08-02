Tesla Gigafactory Pumps Out More kWh Than All Other Automakers Combined
The production of lithium-ion batteries at the Tesla Gigafactory has reached an annualized run rate of ≈20 GWh.
According to Tesla, that’s more kWh than all other carmakers combined… but well, it’s at the same time not enough to fully support the needs for Model 3 and production needs to be expanded. Additionally, carmakers aren’t often battery makers, so Tesla’s comparison here is weak at best.
Output is increasing and Panasonic stepped in with additional investment to add cell production lines for 35 GWh annually by the end of this year.
Gigafactory 1 battery production has reached an annualized run rate of ≈20 GWh – more kWh than all other carmakers combined pic.twitter.com/wFIB7E72rX
— Tesla (@Tesla) August 2, 2018
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Tesla Gigafactory Pumps Out More kWh Than All Other Automakers Combined"
That sounds great until you realize 20 GWh / 60 kWh is only 333K. Even if every Tesla only has 60 kWh battery, that rate of production will still take almost 1.5 years to fill existing reservations, and the way they are stuffing’em with 75 kWh+ battery could take 2+ years. They really need to step it up, because they are slackers completely lagging even after 2 years of known demand.
Agree, but that’s the output today, GF1 is only 30% complete. I see GF1 has so much potential when it reach 150 GWh in 2020. Let’s over 830k 60 kwh cars per year.
Panasonic just announced they were increasing battery production 4 days ago to match Teslas production rate. There is no shortage in cells, just Panasonic waiting to add capacity until it is actually necessary.
Tesla is making ~200k Model 3 per year, so Panasonic is making more than enough cells. They have lines in place to build more than 20GWh/yr already, but are labor-limited.
They exhausted US/Canada reservations for $49k+ Model 3 already. Remaining reservations are for overseas or sub-49k, neither of which they plan to deliver this year (plans can change, of course).
Sub-$40k reservations will not be exhausted for a long time, if ever.
They still have a 2-4 month delay in delivering new orders and they raised prices of popular options and colors (a sign of strong demand)… they still are getting through reservation and order list.
And the shorters still think Tesla’s simply gonna go away..
I don’t own any Tesla stock, but the question I’ve always have asked is what will Tesla’s yearly output be when the reservation list has been exhausted. That’s the output Tesla needs to be building too.
Demand for the Tesla Model 3 in the US is enormous.
There will be at least 100,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the US per year, for many years to come. In 2019 it could be even as many as 250,000.
The nice thing is the backlog is international, so even if they build to 10,000/wk and that exceeds US demand, once the US demand has been met they can fill international orders and 10,000/wk is fine.
TSLA stock is up 18.5% for the week, and they are already turning a profit on their least expensive vehicles available today, something GM isn’t able to do with the BoltEV (without ZEV credits, due to accounting magic). With margins increasing, Tesla will improve to being profitable by Q3, meaning no more cash burn. And yet, they are adding a factory in China and next year working on one in Germany. There are no supply chain problems, no demand problems, they are leaders in their market segment, a significant backlog of reservations to work through.
If you’re short on TSLA, you are an anti-EV or anti-Elon zealot and there is no calm rationale behind your thinking anymore. You’re doing this in a risky investment strategy of short-selling stocks, which mean you are a fool and your money is soon parted.
Don’t forget about the Tesla Bond market as well. Tesla long dated Bonds and obligations are roughly priced currently at about a 25% discount. That suggests a Wall Street market value forecast of about a 75% survival rate for Tesla by 2023 (+or- one year). Try to consider investment years, not weeks, when going Long TSLA!
Bolt has positive gross margin if you calculate it the same way Tesla does.
Panasonic doing a nice job!
You mean the Tesla/Panasonic, or if you prefer, the Panasonic/Tesla partnership doing a nice job!
ROTFLMAO
I was going to post that just to poke the Bear here…….you beat me to it.
Was that your Russian Bear, that was potentially going to do all of the poking?