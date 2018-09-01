Watch To Find Out Why Tesla Gigafactory Is The Key To Tesla’s Future

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla invested in high-volume production first.

The Verge recently had the opportunity to visit the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, which currently is 30% complete.

The video presents the huge plant, which is the biggest site for automotive lithium-ion battery production in the world, as well as to talk about production bottlenecks, over-automation and future potential.

Elon Musk was right to announce the biggest battery investment in the world several years ago. The bold goal, combined with quick implementation, enabled it to become the biggest electric car maker and put the Model 3 in first place in terms of sales. Others only now see how to do it right and are starting to build new capacity.