Watch To Find Out Why Tesla Gigafactory Is The Key To Tesla’s Future
Tesla invested in high-volume production first.
The Verge recently had the opportunity to visit the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, which currently is 30% complete.
The video presents the huge plant, which is the biggest site for automotive lithium-ion battery production in the world, as well as to talk about production bottlenecks, over-automation and future potential.
Elon Musk was right to announce the biggest battery investment in the world several years ago. The bold goal, combined with quick implementation, enabled it to become the biggest electric car maker and put the Model 3 in first place in terms of sales. Others only now see how to do it right and are starting to build new capacity.
“Elon Musk’s Gigafactory is arguably the most important thing that Tesla makes. The 1.9 million-square-foot factory in Sparks, Nevada, is only 30 percent complete, but it’s already on track to make 60 percent of the world’s lithium ion batteries — and Tesla plans to build more Gigafactories around the world. The Verge took a look inside.”
