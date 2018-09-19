Tesla Gigafactory Flyover Video – September 19, 2018

5 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Gigafactory is getting solar panels.

Not much changed at the Tesla Gigafactory in terms of building size (30% of the planned footprint), since the flyover video in August 2017, but finally solar panels begin to pop up on the roof, as you’ll see in this flyover video from Electrek.

The first panels were installed in early 2018, and ultimately there will be 70 MW of power available from the sun (up to 200,000 panels), which would be the world’s largest rooftop solar installation (of course, not even close to the biggest ground installations).

The major recent focus at the Tesla Gigafactory was production pace, not the expansion of the building. In early August, the company reached battery output of 20 GWh annually. 30-35 Gwh should be possible by the end of 2018.

Plan when completed:

105 GWh of cell production (updated from 35 GWh)

150 GWh pack production (updated from 50 GWh)

Source: Electrek