Tesla Gigafactory Flyover Video – September 19, 2018
Tesla Gigafactory is getting solar panels.
Not much changed at the Tesla Gigafactory in terms of building size (30% of the planned footprint), since the flyover video in August 2017, but finally solar panels begin to pop up on the roof, as you’ll see in this flyover video from Electrek.
The first panels were installed in early 2018, and ultimately there will be 70 MW of power available from the sun (up to 200,000 panels), which would be the world’s largest rooftop solar installation (of course, not even close to the biggest ground installations).
The major recent focus at the Tesla Gigafactory was production pace, not the expansion of the building. In early August, the company reached battery output of 20 GWh annually. 30-35 Gwh should be possible by the end of 2018.
Plan when completed:
- 105 GWh of cell production (updated from 35 GWh)
- 150 GWh pack production (updated from 50 GWh)
Unfortunately, the camera doesn’t actually venture anywhere near the solar panels…
What surprised me on the official photo of the solar array released recently, was that they were installing polycrystaline cells — I don’t think Tesla even makes these at their own “Gigafactory 2” facility?… This was particularly surprising since the delays had me thinking they were waiting for the production there to ramp up…
On the video however it looks like one of the more recent strips in the middle is darker though (presumably monocrystaline) — which suggests that they are probably testing and comparing various types of cells?
70kW is *not* a large array. I am organizing one for my small church that is 50kW. Should this by 70mW?
It is supposed to say 70 MW.
Yes, thanks!
Milliwatt? 😛
The math is wrong.
“70 kW of power available from the sun (up to 200,000 panels)”
0.35 W per panel???
each panel should have a rating of 200 to 300 – call it 250 W or 0.25 kW
200,000 *0.25 kW = 50,000 kW or 50 MW.
70 MW if each panel yields 350 W which is on the high side if I’m not mistaken.
Yes 70 MW, thanks!
Glad to see someone else studied arithmetic (no it’s not really math) in primary school. Please remove an OBVIOUSLY wrong (by orders of magnitude) number from your innumerate article. Yes they meant MW not kW.
Nice to see Tesla making good on this. They have so many important things to work on so I’m sure this is low down on the priority list. But putting up the solar PV shows that they are committed to walking the walk.