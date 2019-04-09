Tesla Gigafactory 3 Filmed From Drone April 6, 2019: Video

32 M BY MARK KANE

Fruits of hard work appear quickly

Here is one of the latest videos of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 under construction in Shanghai, which shows a little more detail and progress because it was recorded from the air on April 6, 2019.

As we can see, the construction of the main building progresses and soon should get some shape. There is also a new road around it inside the plot.

Grab a look at the video and see if you notice any other new changes.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: