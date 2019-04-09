Tesla Gigafactory 3 Filmed From Drone April 6, 2019: Video
32 M BY MARK KANE
Fruits of hard work appear quickly
Here is one of the latest videos of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 under construction in Shanghai, which shows a little more detail and progress because it was recorded from the air on April 6, 2019.
As we can see, the construction of the main building progresses and soon should get some shape. There is also a new road around it inside the plot.
Grab a look at the video and see if you notice any other new changes.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!