Tesla: Place Order By October 15 To Receive Full U.S. Federal Tax Credit

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Act quickly. You only have three days left!

While we’ve known for some time that Tesla officially crossed the threshold of 200,000 vehicles delivered in the U.S., people have been wondering exactly when they must order their vehicle to assure that they are still eligible for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. Now, with only a handful of days to spare, Tesla has updated its website with the date.

According to the automaker, all orders placed by October 15, 2018 will be delivered by the end of the year, which guarantees that those buyers will be eligible to benefit from the EV tax credit in full. It doesn’t guarantee that buyers will have the individual tax liability to receive the full credit, nor does it guarantee that the government won’t make any changes between now and then, but it does guarantee eligibility under the current law. Cars delivered after December 31, 2018 will only qualify for a rebate of $3,750. Below is a look at how the phaseout works:

Federal Tax Credit For Vehicles Delivered $7,500 On or before December 31, 2018 $3,750 January 1 to June 30, 2019 $1,875 July 1 to December 31, 2019

It’s also important to note that Tesla may be able to deliver more cars by the end of the year than it is anticipating. The automaker won’t have a firm grasp right away on the impact of new orders that come in over the course of the next few days. So, while Tesla is promising that all vehicles ordered by October 15 will be eligible for the full credit, there’s a chance that cars ordered after that time could also be eligible. This is a huge gamble, however, so it’s appreciated that the automaker is being forthcoming with the information, albeit last minute.

Source: Electrek