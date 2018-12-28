Tesla Registers Financial Leasing Company In China

  1. Home
Leasing could increase the sales volume in China

Reuters reports that Tesla has registered in Shanghai’s free trade zone a financial leasing company in China.

The wholly-owned financial leasing unit received $30 million of registered capital and probably soon will begin to lease electric cars to further leverage the business in China.

The Shanghai location is not accidental, as the city was earlier selected for the Tesla Gigafactory 3 investment.

Sales of the Tesla Model 3 in China should start next year, but it’s unknown whether Model 3 will be leased by Tesla, as there is no such possibility yet in the U.S.

Source: Reuters

