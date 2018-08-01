Tesla Falls Short Of 6,000/Week Model 3 Production Goal
Tesla’s quarterly Model 3 production goal unthreatened though.
According to the latest reports, Tesla missed its target of producing 6,000 Model 3 a week by the end of August, or even repeating 5,000 a week, but the automaker is producing enough Model 3 to achieve its quarterly goal of 50,000-55,000.
Electrek’s sources say that only 6,400 cars were made in the last seven days of August, including 4,300 Model 3.
Quarterly it was 53,000 (including 34,700 Model 3). With one more month until the end of the quarter, the outlook for achieving the anticipated growth marks are solid.
Earlier reports estimated that Model 3 production exceeded 6,000 at least for a while and that cumulatively 80,000 were made since the beginning of the Summer of 2017.
Regardless of the exact numbers, Model 3 is now the top-selling electric car in the world.
In just two days, we’ll report on August sales of all plug-in vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3. Anyone want to guess at Model 3 sales in the U.S. for August? We’ve got a figure in mind. How ’bout you?
TESLA MODEL 3
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Tesla Falls Short Of 6,000/Week Model 3 Production Goal"
17,500
Tesla have a short window of opportunity (of about 4-6 years), before the major companies start producing BEVs. My prediction is that major Japanese automakers will commit seriously to the BEV market by around 2025, and rapidly come to dominate the market by the end of the 2020s. Tesla needs to take advantage of its current first mover advantage, while it still possesses it.
By 2020/2021 all the main automakers will produce BEV cars massively. You don’t need to wait 6 years.
I don’t get why they say 6000/week and then 50-55k per quarter? Were they planning on making a last week effort this quarter too?
“Regardless of the exact numbers, Model 3 is now the top-selling electric car in the world.”
Do you have the sale numbers for the Leaf yet? It should be close for YTD sales.
It won’t be close if InsideEVs estimate more than 20k. I think, it is the case
21k