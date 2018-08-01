  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Falls Short Of 6,000/Week Model 3 Production Goal

Tesla Falls Short Of 6,000/Week Model 3 Production Goal

1 H BY MARK KANE 7

Tesla’s quarterly Model 3 production goal unthreatened though.

According to the latest reports, Tesla missed its target of producing 6,000 Model 3 a week by the end of August, or even repeating 5,000 a week, but the automaker is producing enough Model 3 to achieve its quarterly goal of 50,000-55,000.

Electrek’s sources say that only 6,400 cars were made in the last seven days of August, including 4,300 Model 3.

Quarterly it was 53,000 (including 34,700 Model 3). With one more month until the end of the quarter, the outlook for achieving the anticipated growth marks are solid.

Tesla Model 3 production and sales
Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July
Analysts Impressed By Tesla Model 3 Tent, Build Quality, Production Speed
Elon Musk Admits Paint Is The Current Model 3 Bottleneck

Earlier reports estimated that Model 3 production exceeded 6,000 at least for a while and that cumulatively 80,000 were made since the beginning of the Summer of 2017.

Regardless of the exact numbers, Model 3 is now the top-selling electric car in the world.

In just two days, we’ll report on August sales of all plug-in vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3. Anyone want to guess at Model 3 sales in the U.S. for August? We’ve got a figure in mind. How ’bout you?

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

Source: Electrek

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Falls Short Of 6,000/Week Model 3 Production Goal"

newest oldest most voted
Terawatt

17,500

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dima

Tesla have a short window of opportunity (of about 4-6 years), before the major companies start producing BEVs. My prediction is that major Japanese automakers will commit seriously to the BEV market by around 2025, and rapidly come to dominate the market by the end of the 2020s. Tesla needs to take advantage of its current first mover advantage, while it still possesses it.

Vote Up0-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
seb24

By 2020/2021 all the main automakers will produce BEV cars massively. You don’t need to wait 6 years.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Magnus H

I don’t get why they say 6000/week and then 50-55k per quarter? Were they planning on making a last week effort this quarter too?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Magnus H

“Regardless of the exact numbers, Model 3 is now the top-selling electric car in the world.”

Do you have the sale numbers for the Leaf yet? It should be close for YTD sales.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Illia Drobchak

It won’t be close if InsideEVs estimate more than 20k. I think, it is the case

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
YVES LAURIN

21k

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago