Tesla Expected To Open Model 3 Configurator To Everyone This Week
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11
Tesla will reportedly bypass the reservation system and let anyone in the U.S. or Canada order a Model 3 via the Online Design Studio.
In the past month, Tesla has revamped the process by which it’s allowing people to order and configure the Model 3. First of all, the Design Studio was updated with new pricing for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive and Performance models. In addition, anyone in the U.S. or Canada who had a previous reservation – regardless of timing – was granted access to configure their vehicle. However, the $35,000 base model is not yet available for configuration.
This move by Tesla had many reservation holders upset since some waited in line the very first day in order to assure that they would be ahead of the pack. Also, some of these customers had hoped for the base Model 3, as well as the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Hopefully, they realized early on that Tesla would not be releasing the base model for some time and that the tax credit will be beginning the sunset process in the coming months.
Fast forward to today and not only can any North American reservation holder jump on the Tesla website and configure, but anyone in the U.S. and Canada can place a Model 3 order immediately. This means they don’t even have to reserve first with a $1,000 deposit.
Keep in mind that Electrek reported that Tesla still plans to prioritize orders for reservation holders. However, we haven’t heard any of this information from Tesla and we have no way of knowing “if” and “how” the automaker plans to handle the priority system, which seems to be changing on a regular basis. Tesla also made similar statements about priority in the past, which didn’t seem to be carried out. The whole reservation process and timeline for the Model 3 have not been very transparent. All we can do now is wait and see how it pans out.
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Tesla Expected To Open Model 3 Configurator To Everyone This Week"
There just aren’t enough reservation holders willing to pay for premium models, especially at increased production rates. If this fails to generate enough cash I expect an international push, then a capital raise “for the Chinese factory” but really “to tide us over until we can make the $35K model profitably.”
The site still lists a 3-5 month wait for non-performance long range models; at $2500 per order, that’s a nice interest-free loan.
Still, 3-5 Months for long range model and 2-4 for performance. This will continuously move out at least some. Say in 6 months at roughly 20,000 per month, they produce 130,000 cars (5k per week) that sell on average for around $60,000, you are looking at $7.8B in Model 3 cars, and maybe $5B from Model S/X. That doesn’t include growing demand for energy storage, we will ignore that for now. What money shortage are you talking about?
Reportedly Tesla salespeople will be paid a $300 commission for each performance model sold.
What report is that from, announcers in your head. Don’t listen to them.
They don’t know what they are talking about, and neither do you.
Reported on electrek – certainly they are not under suspicion to produce anti-Tesla fake news, right?
so if (a USA or Canada) someone has $1000 reservation in the system but is waiting for the base battery or non-premium interior is there any reason not to just ask for the $1000 refund at this point?
You will still get priority when the base battery is released. You will get a base battery car before people who don’t have a reservation get a base battery car.
Only people who are buying long range battery cars are getting to order without having a reservation.
There is evidence to counter your claim above. There are posts in the tesla forum of people who have reserved AFTER me (RECENTLY), configured AFTER me, configured the SAME as mine, and are getting delivery after a week….. and I have nothing.
Sorry Elon, no future reservations for me on the truck or model Y. You’ve lost your credibility with me.
Where are you located? Might have something to do with it.
24K sold in the US and it looks like Tesla is already exhausting the segment of North American reservation holders that’s willing to pay $50K+. Goes to show how much Tesla needs that $35K model for its extensive production ambitions and it had better make sure those are plenty profitable too…
They are still showing a 2-5 month wait, so they still have a lot of $50k plus cars to go (closer to $60k average I would guess). I would also expect additional orders, a lot of people will wait to see what they think of final production version.