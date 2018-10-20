Tesla Expands U.S. Store Network By 10% In Just One Week
Tesla expands its store network in the U.S. by about 10% in just one week.
Tesla released a note that this week it’s opening 11 new stores in the U.S.! As we check the list – there are some 124 stores/galleries available, which means that the latest move increases the number by more or less 10%.
No appointment needed and you can test drive the Tesla (we believe a Model 3 too, although there was no confirmation).
New Tesla stores:
- Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Del Amo, Torrance CA
- Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks CA
- Roseville Galleria, Roseville CA
- Dallas Galleria, Dallas TX
- La Cantera, San Antonio TX
- Christiana, Newark DE
- Florida Mall, Orlando FL
- Coconut Point, Estero FL
- Southpark, Charlotte NC
- Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY
See the full list of US Tesla Stores and Galleries here.
6 Comments on "Tesla Expands U.S. Store Network By 10% In Just One Week"
OK, I’ll be the one to say it: need service centers, not stores!
They need both and part of this store expansion is to get the stores that are co-located with service centers out so those service centers can expand.
Building dedicated stores means they can convert the combo store/service centers into dedicated service centers.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to open a dedicated SC in a more appropriate location?
I think the most appropriate location for a service center is in my garage with a mobile tech.
Need more Superchargers. Ideally there need to be Supercharger V3(240kW) at truck stops, which will people who are towing to stop there without hogging up multiple stalls(because of the trailers).
In addition, truck stops have amenities that can easily eat up 50 minutes of time while charging(more like 25 minutes with V3 Superchargers).
I wonder why they are deploying these 72kW urban units along travel corridors? Is it possible that they have the potential to operate at 240kW with an update?
Also, Tesla should partner with Rivian, so those trucks could have Supercharger access…