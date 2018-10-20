Tesla Expands U.S. Store Network By 10% In Just One Week

5 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla expands its store network in the U.S. by about 10% in just one week.

Tesla released a note that this week it’s opening 11 new stores in the U.S.! As we check the list – there are some 124 stores/galleries available, which means that the latest move increases the number by more or less 10%.

No appointment needed and you can test drive the Tesla (we believe a Model 3 too, although there was no confirmation).

New Tesla stores:

Victoria Gardens, Rancho Cucamonga CA

Del Amo, Torrance CA

Fashion Square, Sherman Oaks CA

Roseville Galleria, Roseville CA

Dallas Galleria, Dallas TX

La Cantera, San Antonio TX

Christiana, Newark DE

Florida Mall, Orlando FL

Coconut Point, Estero FL

Southpark, Charlotte NC

Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY

La Cantera, San Antonio TX

Christiana, Newark DE

Florida Mall, Orlando FL

Coconut Point, Estero FL

Southpark, Charlotte NC

Roosevelt Field, Garden City NY pic.twitter.com/4QRPF8DQxz — Tesla (@Tesla) December 11, 2018

See the full list of US Tesla Stores and Galleries here.