Tesla Expanding In California With Massive New Building

BY MARK KANE

Lathrop to become Tesla’s distribution hub?

Tesla is expanding its presence in California accordingly to growing production of electric cars. One of the latest moves is the construction of a new building at 500 E. Louise Ave., in Lathrop – about an hour east from Tesla Factory in Fremont.

Tesla already has a 431,000-square-foot facility in Lathrop, but the new building is about 870,000-square-foot. According to unofficial news, the new facility will be a distribution center.

“Less than five years after the popular electric car manufacturer acquired a 431,000-square-foot facility that had previously been used to distribute car parts for Chrysler to serve as a remote manufacturing facility for its mass production Model 3, the Palo Alto-based company is awaiting completion of an 870,000-square-foot building being constructed on a parcel that was previously parking for the Pilkington glass plant campus.”

Tesla could use Lathrop as a hub for all those unsold Model 3 which Bob Lutz spoke about to send cars nationwide.

“According to a Business Insider article, it is believed that several thousand of the popular electric cars are sitting on the blacktop in Lathrop, and just as many in a similar location in Burbank in Southern California.“We use Lathrop as a loading hub for cars being shipped to other locations for delivery to customers,” Business Insider reported a Tesla spokesperson stating. “As our deliveries increase, we’re obviously going to have more cars there.””

Tesla will need many new facilities as the Tesla Factory will not necessarily be able to handle the Semi or Roadster not even mentioning the Model Y.

Source: Manteca Bulletin, Electrek