Tesla Enhanced Summon Demo Draws Big Crowd: Video
It really drives autonomously
Time passes and Tesla still attracts tons of onlookers whenever it introduces something new. The latest Enhanced Summon maybe isn’t that usable of a feature (hopefully it will be in the future) but does exactly what the company needs – attracts attention.
Here is another Tesla Model 3 demo (at the Portland Tesla Owners Club meetup) of Enhanced Summon, in which the owner of the car additionally changes positions on the parking lot – so the car needs to adapt to the new position. It looks almost like walking a dog who follows owner.
By the way, at 50% faster pace (you can change speed of the video in settings to 1.5), the Model 3 seems to be driving quickly enough, while at double speed (2x) it would be probably quicker than average driver.
You will not find this type of attention-grabbing with other models like the Nissan LEAF or even some premium models like the Jaguar I-PACE.
When you see all those people who badly want to check out another Tesla trick, it reminds us of the good old times when the first-generation Tesla Roadster was demonstrated:
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Enhanced Summon Demo Draws Big Crowd: Video"
Ok, it just wondered around a parking lot. It’s not the best video because they didn’t let the car do any complete maneuvers, it didn’t even back in between the lines of the one parking space it went for.