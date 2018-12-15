Tesla Puts End-Of Year Sales Push Into Max Gear

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Let’s cranks these deliveries up to 11.

It’s an all-out push to deliver as many Teslas as possible for the cheapest final cost (provided you qualify for the full tax credit) as the year and quarter come to a close. This mainly applies to buyers of the Tesla Model 3, but certainly, there are some Model S and Model X in the mix too.

Musk just stated the following:

Tesla is releasing all vehicles for sale today where original customer can’t take delivery before end of year. Reminder to US buyers that $7500 tax credit drops in half in 2 weeks. Order online http://Tesla.com or visit stores.

So, if you really desire to get that full credit, then act now.

Tweet from Elon Musk embedded directly below: