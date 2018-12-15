Tesla Puts End-Of Year Sales Push Into Max Gear
3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 9
Let’s cranks these deliveries up to 11.
It’s an all-out push to deliver as many Teslas as possible for the cheapest final cost (provided you qualify for the full tax credit) as the year and quarter come to a close. This mainly applies to buyers of the Tesla Model 3, but certainly, there are some Model S and Model X in the mix too.
Musk just stated the following:
Tesla is releasing all vehicles for sale today where original customer can’t take delivery before end of year. Reminder to US buyers that $7500 tax credit drops in half in 2 weeks.
Order online http://Tesla.com or visit stores.
So, if you really desire to get that full credit, then act now.
Tweet from Elon Musk embedded directly below:
Tesla is releasing all vehicles for sale today where original customer can’t take delivery before end of year.
Reminder to US buyers that $7500 tax credit drops in half in 2 weeks. Order online https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr or visit stores.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2018
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Tesla Puts End-Of Year Sales Push Into Max Gear"
Good move…
The difference between Tesla and GM is remarkable. One company is bending over backwards so that their customers could take advantage of the tax credit while the sits on their butt and do nothing.
It’s like watching Kodak all over again.
Tesla is indeed doing everything it can to benefit the customer. Godspeed to them.
Tried taking a look at the site. No mention of delivery time or availability —wonder how the commit would be in rural Alabama vs say here in San Diego.
Yeah, I thought that was odd. They should show inventory and let you select from what can get to you before EOY.
There are a lot of things a website can do, but negotiating a guaranteed delivery date ain’t one of them.
At this point it probably depends of what’s available in your area; call your local Tesla store.
Live individual inventory control on a website is actually a fairly difficult problem. The instant you display results to a browser, the results can already be out of date. Especially when trying to also coordinate with live on location sales. The problem is that there is no way to keep what you see on a webpage ALWAYS up to date on an individual VIN basis, when people are test driving cars at the same time people are purchasing cars on the internet.
Places like Ticket Master handle stuff like this by putting a clock on your shopping cart the instant they show you tickets, and they only guarantee you can get those tickets until the clock expires. That’s not going to work with people test driving cars.
Best to just go in and get what you want. Sometimes actually talking to people in real life is the best solution……. (I know, the horror! The Horror!)
Most cars in inventory won’t be on the lot (stores don’t have those!) so the testers aren’t the inventory — the inventory should be relatively robust whether online or at the store — they simply don’t show it here and with the push, would think they should have a grab and reserve/hold for 10minutes while checkout fairly easy as mentioned above a la ticketmaster