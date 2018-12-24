Former Tesla Employees Open Used EV Dealership & Education Center

43 M BY EVANNEX

FORMER TESLA EMPLOYEES LAUNCH FIRST-EVER CAR DEALERSHIP FOCUSED ON USED ELECTRIC CARS

Salespeople in car dealerships tend to push buyers towards gas-powered cars. Electric vehicles, in contrast, typically get low priority. But two former Tesla employees are setting out to change that with a new concept for a dealership that, instead, is setting out to embrace electric cars.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Founder Seneca Giese sits next to a Tesla Roadster showcased inside Current Automotive’s used car dealership (Image: Naperville News 17)

According to the Daily Herald, “The red Tesla Roadster inside a newly established used-car dealer in Naperville [Illinois] is a showpiece and a symbol. At Current Automotive, the vibrant convertible illustrates the company’s exclusive focus on selling used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.”

“We’ll never carry a gas vehicle,” says Current Automotive co-founder Seneca Giese, a former Tesla product specialist and head of certified pre-owned sales in North America. “It draws people to us, the specialty.” Inventory at Current Automotive includes electric and plug-in hybrids made by at least 15 different manufacturers.

Giese’s co-founder is Trip Jacobs, also a former Tesla employee. “Not only do we have it,” Jacobs says of cars like the Roadster, “but we know it and can speak about it intelligently.” He adds, “The market is definitely changing… We know these cars. And we can really help people make the right decision for themselves.”

Above: Former Tesla employees, Seneca Giese and Trip Jacobs, discuss their plans with Current Automotive (Vimeo: Naperville News 17)

Creating fewer emissions is one advantage of electric vehicles, but efficiency, high mileage and decreased reliance on gasoline are often selling points that really resonate with Current’s customers. “The environmental benefits are there,” Giese said, “if you care about it.”

The team at Current Automotive educates car buyers “on the differences in driving, powering and maintenance between electric and traditional vehicles… [Giese] even helped recommend an electrician for a prospective customer who ended up buying a new Tesla instead of one from Current’s pre-owned stock.”

Chicago Tribune also reported on the founders. “The real goal is to educate people,” Jacobs explains. “We want them to come to us if they have questions.” Giese adds, “The sales process for plug-in is totally different… [but] once you experience an electric car, it’s so amazing.”

Above: One of their customers, Debbie, stands next to her Model 3 in front of the Current Automotive dealership (Facebook: Current Automotive)

To that end, the founders may be tapping into a new (and possibly big) opportunity. “We want to position ourselves to represent the plug-in vehicles as they hit the secondary market,” Giese said.

Source: Daily Herald, Chicago Tribune; Video: Naperville News 17

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.