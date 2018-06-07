Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk Really Going To Team Up With The Enemy?
ELON MUSK: KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER
Wait, huh? Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teaming up with Big Oil to expedite the future of electric vehicles? This doesn’t make any sense. Nevertheless, Bloomberg’s Tom Randall tries to sort out the latest news on taking Tesla private as he questions if “Elon Musk’s vast oil conspiracy ends with Saudi billions.”
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Flickr: Samferdselsdepartementet)
According to Randall, “Elon Musk has always hated the fossil-fuel industry. His stated mission for Tesla Inc. is to hasten its demise… But now, in his bid to take Tesla private, Musk is courting billions of oil dollars.” In addition, “Musk said in a blog post on Monday that he’s been in talks with Saudi Arabia ‘going back almost two years.'”
Yet in June, Musk sent an email to staff claiming: “The oil and gas companies, the wealthiest industry in the world—they don’t love the idea of Tesla advancing the progress of solar power and electric cars. Don’t want to blow your mind, but rumor has it that those companies are sometimes not super nice.”
And, “a month earlier, Musk had attacked the credibility of journalists by arguing that the media industry was beholden to fossil-fuel advertisers.” Last year, Musk was on record as saying, “We need to appeal to the people and educate them to sort of revolt against this and to fight the propaganda of the fossil fuel industry, which is unrelenting and enormous.”
Above: Tesla (Image: Teslarati)
Regardless, it makes sense for the Saudis to hedge against the threat of a declining oil industry by investing in the clean energy poster child, Tesla. After all, Randall writes, “A bigger investment to help take Tesla private would handsome part of the operating control of the world’s biggest electric-car maker over to one of the world’s top oil producers. That’s the kind of shadowy influence that Tesla’s chief executive officer might have once framed as a threat.”
So what’s really happening here? Zachary Shahan at CleanTechnica points out, “Elon made it clear (in a polite way) that this is not entirely a partnership of choice. PIF [Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund] made several attempts to convince Musk to go private with its help, and when he repeatedly ignored the courting, the fund simply decided to start sucking up shares on the open market — something it could do up to a very high level over time if it so chose.”
Shahan says, “In other words, PIF was going to jump into bed with Tesla no matter what, and the question now is whether Tesla decides to make sure the subsequent grinding is on Tesla’s terms or not.” As the media scrambles to figure this out, an animated Jim Cramer (see below, via CNBC) acknowledges that they’re having a hard time getting concrete answers.
Above: Jim Cramer, a frequent Tesla critic, is flustered by Elon Musk and all the mystery surrounding this deal (Youtube: CNBC Television)
The Financial Times once said that trying to out-think the Tesla CEO was like playing “eight-dimensional chess with Elon Musk.” My two cents: there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. Faced with the possibility of a partnership with Big Oil, Tesla could move in a multitude of different directions. Is Musk handling this like The Godfather of clean energy? Or, is he helping the Saudis hedge their biggest cash cow? Only time will tell.
Source: Bloomberg, Cleantechnica, Financial Times, CNBC
Either Jim Cramer is right and Elon Musk is playing unconventional yet very clever games or he just decided to leverage PIF interest into pulling one on the shorts figuring it would cover “financing secured”, except it didn’t really trigger the short squeeze and now he has some explaining to do to SEC.
About teaming up with the enemy: if you are publicly traded your enemy can simply team up with you, whether you like it or not so maybe Musk is just trying to make the best of a tricky situation. After all he is renown for his ability to turn lemons into lemonade.
The general analysis seems to be that by going private Tesla gets more control over who owns what. Obviously there is not a scenario in which Tesla will depend solely on the Saudi’s for bankrolling going private because that would jeopardize the mission. Elon Musk made very clear he is talking to multiple parties. Divide and conquer I suppose and if there aren’t enough parties willing to accept a relatively low influence share in the company I’m sure going private is just not going to happen.
The Saudis have two sources of energy: Oil and Sunshine. And I’m not sure how long the Oil will last, so…
Exactly, and Saudi Reserves have been called into question for years.
“Hedging” is a nice way to put: Getting Out Of Oil.
Because that’s what’s going on.
In the USA the companies at biggest risk of bankruptcy are Exxon and any carbon-industry company that isn’t looking to get into Wind & Solar. Shrinking market share is a foregone conclusion.
Just like global warming, when the Mid-West wheat fields burn up like California, Republicans will be Roasted on Spits, is the nice way of saying there will be a Revolt in the Republican party, and has these massive heat waves get worse the time line to insurrection moves rapidly forward.
Saudi 200 GW Investment:
https://qz.com/1240862/what-saudi-arabias-200-gw-solar-power-plant-would-look-like-from-space/
While Republicans run this country into the ground the World is Moving Forward.
And I’m well aware some Democrats would rather use their wallet than their brains to make decisions too. And a campaign contribution would change some Democrat’s positions.
But, right now, Republicans OWN this Disaster.
No, they will blame the democrats on this
Yes, the GOP will. But America and most of the world knows better.
Actually, any American energy company getting into wind/solar will lose. You have to be ahead of them. Basically, Geothermal, hydro, and nuclear are the way to go.
You mean the oil that Saudis want in Iraq and Iran. They can last for another 200 years
As long as he doesn’t take advice from EVANNEX he and Tesla will be fine.
The end justifies the means? Maybe it’s an admission by Big Oil that they need to head in a different direction.. maybe it’s just hypocrisy. Maybe it’s a way for Tesla to secure a solid future? Maybe it’s a nefarious way for Big Oil to seize control of their enemy and ultimately crush them. There’s the short list of proposed reasons, now what? Whatever it is, we won’t know, aren’t allowed to know, and can only speculate.
Note, that the Oil Industry, globally, is making the moves out of oil, EXCEPT in the USA.
And isn’t that the goal? So maybe (just maybe) Tesla aligning with the “enemy” is proof that the goal of disrupting to the point of shifting Big Oil over is actually… working?
My hunch would be that Big Oil has an all of the above approach, both slowing down the energy transition and investing in alternatives in case plan A fails, which in the long run it unavoidably will. So if I were Tesla I would be wary of the Saud’s actual motives, presumable not to outright run the company into the ground but they might definitely be inclined to slow things down a bit if given half the chance.
I modded you up, but you are wrong.
Australia? Nope.
China? Well, that are trying to do local oil while moving to coal.
India? Nope. Russia? Iran? Iraq? Venezuela? Brazil? Columbia? Canada? Etc etc. Etc. All nopes.
Only western Europe and all large American EXCEPT Exxon are trying to expand into none fossil fuels.
This is increasingly looking like Musk doing everything he can to keep the Saudis from owning more of Tesla than he does (20%?), and taking the company private with the aid of the Saudis is, in Musk’s eyes, preferable to stop the Saudis from simply buying stock on the open market.
The facts as we know them raise questions…
Has Tesla approached Google and/or Apple? If so, what happened? I wouldn’t be surprised if they said: We’ll write the big check, but only if we get complete control of the company, and Musk rejected that.
If Tesla goes private with the “help” of the Saudis, what does that mean for Tesla and EVs? This idea that the Saudis have seen the future and want to move away from oil feels just a bit too convenient for me. I would not be surprised to see a private Tesla shift to much more of a high price (>$150k)/low volume business model. As an EV guy who thinks about climate change a lot, I would consider this very bad news.
Except that the Saudi’s are building 200 Gigawatts of Solar.
They have a plan to import electricity into the EU, and Tesla Gigafactories and Tesla Storage would greatly help an electric Saudi Monopoly.
Dear Tin Foil Hat people,
There is BIG BAD OIL and there is Not so Bad Big Oil. Almost good, for that matter. And it gets completely good in St. Elon Reality Distortion Field and so is allowed to participate in Saving The World from BIG BAD OIL! GO ELON, GO, SAVE US!!!!!
And if you still have any doubts in the Great Mission, please check if you used Heavy Duty Tin Foil for your hats. Cheap thin tin foil WILL NOT SHIELD you well enough from secret BIG OIL transmitters and you may get disturbing thoughts induced that may shaken you belief. Use HEAVY DUTY tin foil only!!!
Most of the folks I know that speak to tin foil hat wearing usually need to be sized for one themselves..
John, then you must wear a tin foil sombrero to shield your big melon. 🤣
Norway is pumping up massive amounts of oil while investing heavily in EV transportation. Why wouldn’t Saudi’s do the same thing. The just look into the future! Oil will be sold for flying, shipping and driving for a couple of more decades.
Exactly, there is no industry that first abandon’s their old product before their new product takes off.
Also, there is no business success for companies that Ignore economic reality of a world moving to Clean Energy.
The Saudis have a program to diversify their economy, to reduce their dependence on oil. They call it Saudi Vision 2030.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saudi_Vision_2030
Don’t want terrorist Saudis owning any American companies
Then stop the GOP.
“ELON MUSK: KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER”
EVANNEX (aka Tesla) trying to justify sleeping with the Saudis. If 2/3 of investors will roll over to being private investors, the Saudis could never have acquired >50% share in the open market anyway, especially Elon and friends have a significant chunk of the shares to begin with. This incident proves that Elon is more interested by his own financial gain than “working for the betterment of the world”.
Poison Pill Example
Flip-in poison pills may hold an attached option that permits shareholders to buy additional discounted shares if any one shareholder buys more than a certain percentage, or more, of the company’s shares. For example, a flip-in poison pill plan is triggered when a shareholder buys 25% of the company’s shares. When it is triggered, every shareholder, excluding the holder who purchased 25%, is entitled to buy a new issue of shares at a discounted rate. The greater the number of shareholders who buy additional shares, the more diluted the bidder’s interest becomes and the higher the cost of the bid. If a bidder is aware such a plan could be activated, it may be inclined not to pursue a takeover without board approval.
Source:https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/poisonpill.asp
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
The hypocrisy of Musk and the fanboi apologista reaches a new level. Enjoy your new oily bedfellows and the Republican PACs you’ve donated to, Elon.
You’re sounding particularly shrill these days. You didn’t short TSLA did you?
If this was exon, I would be screaming bloody murder. But Saudi Arabia wants to be where the future is.
Actually culturally it’s still stuck in the middle ages, but it definitely wants to be where the money is.
Elon is a BIG OIL SHILL!