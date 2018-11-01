  1. Home
There will be no Tesla scooter, says Musk, cuz those “lack dignity.”

It’s been a long year full of great missteps and, finally, great success for Elon Musk and his automaking company Tesla. As 2019 enters into its final chapters, the entrepreneur sits down with long-time tech reporter and New York Times opinionist Kara Swisher for a lengthy conversation. The resulting Recode Decode podcast (embedded below) gives us a window into Musk’s current state of mind as well as insight into what’s happening at his various efforts: Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, including some product hints.

We’ll have more details coming, and update this post soon, but here’s a quick teaser: Musk says the Tesla pickup truck will be some sort of Blade Runner contraption that will blow your mind.

The conversation starts with talk of Twitter, the platform the billionaire prefers to use for many interactions. If you were thinking his statements there would now be more measured, more filtered, you may be surprised. While part of his settlement agreement with the SEC over the “Fund secured” debacle included a clause that called for a committee to “…pre-approve Mr. Musk’s Tesla-related written communications…,” in practice it seems he will just refrain from tweeting “…something that might cause a substantial movement in the stock during trading hours.”

 

Listen to the podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher, in its entirety below.

3 Comments on "Tesla CEO Elon Musk: The Recode Decode Podcast Interview"

ffbj
Just for a good laugh, as long as we are talking about Tesla, what else is there, here is a blast from the past from a former occasional visitor to these pages who’s sole intention was to defame Tesla. How can someone be so wrong about almost everything, and continue to persist in this insanity? Well, we can talk ourselves into almost anything if it fits our point of view. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCMTxtUz-O8 So my basic refutation of this is simply that every point he makes is wrong. Competition has been slow to materialize, and is not hurting Tesla in the least. His case is full of holes big enough to drive a Tesla semi through. Simply listing a bunch of companies that are coming with the electric offerings, in low numbers, years away, with inferior technology, are going to somehow displace Tesla from it’s cat-bird seat. even Sandy Munro says Tesla has a 4 year in technology, and this guy is just an analyst, and not a very good one either. I apologize for just dropping this in, but I thought a full delineation of the thinking, if you can call it that, short-sellers have been relying on to warrant their… Read more »
33 minutes ago
John Doe
Tesla should make a high end electric kick bike, a high end scooter (equivalent of a moped, a 125cc and a 250cc that should de identical, just software that change the power.. so a young person can buy their first Tesla at 14-16 years old, change software when they are older and are allowed to ride a “larger” scooter). There is also a market for high end e-bikes. As long as they build proper quality, they have a brand that will ensure sales, and they know batteries, motors and power electronics better then most companies. They should use maintenance free, hydraulic gears from Kinderney (http://www.kindernay.com/) where it is set up once, and then just works. They should fit state of the art LED light system on it, and a superior breaking system with regen. I would consider an e-bike from Tesla if I knew the quality was really good (at least equal to what I have now) and a long range, solid performance and so on. Add a smart function of some kind that I had not even thought about.. and I would hand over my hard earned money for sure. I don’t think that excist on e-bikes now. That… Read more »
3 minutes ago
mmlimb

Why the hell is he still talking with NYT people? He should sanctionize them.

21 seconds ago