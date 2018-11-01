Tesla CEO Elon Musk: The Recode Decode Podcast Interview

56 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

There will be no Tesla scooter, says Musk, cuz those “lack dignity.”

It’s been a long year full of great missteps and, finally, great success for Elon Musk and his automaking company Tesla. As 2019 enters into its final chapters, the entrepreneur sits down with long-time tech reporter and New York Times opinionist Kara Swisher for a lengthy conversation. The resulting Recode Decode podcast (embedded below) gives us a window into Musk’s current state of mind as well as insight into what’s happening at his various efforts: Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, including some product hints.

We’ll have more details coming, and update this post soon, but here’s a quick teaser: Musk says the Tesla pickup truck will be some sort of Blade Runner contraption that will blow your mind.

The conversation starts with talk of Twitter, the platform the billionaire prefers to use for many interactions. If you were thinking his statements there would now be more measured, more filtered, you may be surprised. While part of his settlement agreement with the SEC over the “Fund secured” debacle included a clause that called for a committee to “…pre-approve Mr. Musk’s Tesla-related written communications…,” in practice it seems he will just refrain from tweeting “…something that might cause a substantial movement in the stock during trading hours.”

Listen to the podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher, in its entirety below.