Tesla CEO Elon Musk On 60 Minutes: Videos Galore

Elon Musk talks Twitter, GM, the SEC and more

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes for a lengthy discussion. But rather than simply focusing on production numbers or future products, Lesley’s interview often dives into more personal topics. Namely Elon’s social media presence.

Some have criticized her interview for being too heavily focused on tweets or trivial events that occurred months ago. Yet this provided an opportunity for Musk. Over this past summer, media coverage at many large publications painted a picture of the unconventional CEO as “unhinged.” This was a chance for him to calmly address these issues directly.

Thankfully the interview does touch upon the future of the company as well. As he has often said, Elon explains that “the goal of Tesla Motors is to help accelerate the advent of the electric vehicle.” So much so that he welcomes statements from General Motors indicating their commitment to more electric vehicle roll-outs. “If a company comes and makes a better electric car than Tesla, and it’s so much better than ours that we can’t sell our cars and we go bankrupt? I still say that’s a good thing for the world.”

These days, GM is looking to become a leaner company that can respond quicker to market demands. They are shrinking to adapt, closing underutilized facilities and investing heavily in future EV technologies. In contrast, Tesla has grown from 500 employees in 2008 to about 45,000 today. In fact, they have grown so much that they might be in the market for a new factory soon.

