Tesla Drivers Targeted For Speeding In The Netherlands?
Three-quarters of Tesla drivers got speeding tickets in 2017?
According to the Dutch national statistics office CBS, there is a significant difference between the number of speeding ticket, depending on type of car powertrain.
Last year, 28% of gasoline car drivers and 46% diesel car drivers received speeding tickets, while in case of plug-ins it was the majority of drivers.
CBS notes that three-quarter of the 9,000 Tesla drivers and nearly two-thirds of plug-in hybrid drivers were fined. Tesla had the highest proportion among the brands (followed by Audi, BMW and Volvo).
Why are plug-in car drivers driving too fast? Well, the first thought is the silent and calming driving experience, which makes it seem like you’re not driving at such a high rate of speed.
The other idea is that company car drivers, which often use plug-ins, are more likely to drive faster.
Or perhaps the plug-ins are being targeted?
Source: dutchnews.nl
2 Comments on "Tesla Drivers Targeted For Speeding In The Netherlands?"
“Or perhaps the plug-ins are being targeted?”
Ridiculous! You have the reasons right there, why such a question?
Don’t worry Tesla drivers you are not alone any longer. I was in the Netherlands over the weekend and drove from Schipol to Apeldorn and then to Leewarden before returning to the airport. I saw a good number of I-Pace’s on the road. I’m sure that they will attract a good number of speeding tickets as well.