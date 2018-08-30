Tesla Direct Delivers Model 3 To Your Door: No Car Carrier Required
Tesla calls this door-to-door service Tesla Direct
For Tesla, with the end of production hell, came the beginning of delivery hell. Simply put, the number of vehicles produced are overstretching the thin delivery & logistics lines for the U.S carmaker. Now, in another initiative to speed up deliveries in the last few days of the quarter, Tesla has rolled out a completely new delivery service.
Hence, this past weekend, a door-to-door service called “Tesla Direct” became operational. From what we’ve learned, this is only available in the Los Angeles metro area, where Jeremy Pomp, Tesla’s local delivery manager, reached out to customers, offering the new service.
According to an e-mail that the delivery manager sent out, Tesla is helping deliver brand new Model 3s to their customers by hand. Tesla allows the vehicles to be delivered either to your home or the office, negating any difficulties like plowing through traffic or wasting precious time to pick up your brand new Model 3 at a Tesla delivery center.
I am helping hand deliver your Tesla Model 3 in the LA Metro area. This door-to-door service is called Tesla Direct. This Saturday and Sunday we are offering free Tesla Direct service to your home or office. This is an exciting opportunity to get your hands on your car sooner and without having to go pick it up. A Tesla Customer Experience Professional will drive your car to your home or office.
While the service comes on a first come, first serve basis, we believe many will decide to have their brand new entry-level electric sedan be delivered that way. Furthermore, even though Tesla states the service will be available “for free” this weekend, apparently, it’ll be offered to customers throughout the week as well. However, we’re not sure if the service will be a paid form of delivery system in the future. It seems that Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, loved the project as it allows customers to have their cars delivered in a super convenient manner.
And this partially negates the need for those car carriers that Tesla is now building itself.
20 Comments on "Tesla Direct Delivers Model 3 To Your Door: No Car Carrier Required"
It also makes it less likely a customer will reject the car for QA defects. “Come on, you’ve been waiting 2+ years for this thing, and now it’s in your driveway! How can you say no?!”
I can’t imagine this is very cost effective for the company. I guess if you are doing whatever it takes to try and post a profit this quarter, in the short term the increased costs of personalized delivery to homes are outweighed by the margins netted by the P3D deliveries. I have a feeling the “$35k Model 3” reservation holders won’t get the same treatment, when/if they ever get their $35k cars.
It’s funny how folks that carp about how much Tesla is struggling in the next breath criticize the company for doing everything it can do to deliver. Which one is it? What should Tesla do? Simply flounder so forum commenters like bro1999 can be right?
So in a nutshell: Tesla sucks, but they should also be criticized for trying to not suck. Pretty accurate?
It’s a waste of money to personalize deliveries, just take them to deliver centers with several other cars with half the cost of the delivery, I see no profit by doing this shenanigans
My point is, if that were the case, this method was more expensive and time consuming, why would they do it?
lol @bro1999
… jimmy cheese
The QA and defects issue is one of the reasons I didn’t get my car delivered when I got a new Ford a year ago. The dealership was a couple of hundred miles away so they offered me either a hotel for the night if I came and picked it up or they would save us time and drive it to us.
We ended up getting another vehicle from a closer dealer (who bid below the offer from the above dealer) but as much as the delivery to my door offer was tempting it would be fraught with issues (especially in winter/the wet when the car is covered in crap, which could hide more subtle issues).
It’s an inefficient use of labor hours, but saves congestion at the DC itself.
I don’t really see how it saves on car carriers. They aren’t driving these cars all the way from Fremont, are they?
They do drive cars from Fremont if you live in the area. My delivery was handled that way.
I overall agree; I’d imagine the vehicles were carriered down from Fremont and are now in a L.A. holding lot…Yet I live in L.A. and see the traffic nightmare daily…Depending on the “L.A. metro” radius, it can be over two hours to get from one side of L.A. to the other then I’d imagine the person would uber back…I also wonder how much time they’ll actually spend with you at the time of delivery…
While this is extremely customer friendly far a very small minority (I wonder if it’s an extremely tight radius for only the performance models?) its not very Tesla friendly…Assuming the goal is to deliver the most Tesla’s this weekend, there was a story a while back that Telsa could use mall parking lot for delivery centers; regardless, temporary/remote delivery centers does seem to be the way to go…Have one person do mass delivery orientations every 15mins then have one person on standby who’s available to answer additional questions…
I doubt is they are driving the cars from Fremont. It’s more likely a space problem at the DC. I suppose there could also be multiple staging areas outside of the DC.
How could it be a space problem at the DC. I can’t imagine that they deliver more than a dozen or two a day.
How is it that a company that’s ramping at a dizzying pace can’t even work through delivery difficulties without having every arm-chair naysayer on the internet descending like vultures? The same folks that sling arrows simply push back from their computers and drive to their day jobs while Tesla juggles robotic assembly lines, 40,000+ workers and all that comes with, parking issues, delivery issues, design and production issues, the media, factory construction, stock expectations, Jim Chanos, on and on and on.
Makes no sense
This method of delivery is neither new nor only available in LA. I live in the Bay Area. My second TM3 was delivered to my driveway by a Tesla employee a few months ago. As I understand that kind of delivery is very common, it helps Tesla avoid crowds at their delivery center.
How many cars are they delivering a day. I can’t believe there’s more than a dozen or two delivered to a dealership in a day.
I thought most car manufacturers had access to a railroad track right on there property so parts could be delivered and cars loaded on to car carriers on the train.
Dealerships do not have train tracks. There are typically multiple steps in the shipping process.
I’m not saying at the dealership at the factory so they can send it to LA, Dallas, Chicago, NY, Canada etc. from there it would be loaded on to a Semi car carrier and delivered to a dealership.
Isn’t this more an issue that there just aren’t enough Delivery/service centres for the number of vehicles. Most manufacturers will have far more dealerships in the same local area as a single Tesla centre. Another reason why Third party distribution networks are chosen when companies expand.
Autopilot update feature: Car delivers itself and then gives the customer a Knight Rider-esque tutorial and completes sign off process.