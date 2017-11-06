Tesla Delays Some Model 3 Deliveries Even More
As Tesla attempts to get a firm grasp on Model 3 production issues and the delivery delays associated with the production problems, the automaker is once again actively pushing back ETAs for some Model 3 reservation holders.
As we first reported last last week, Tesla pushed back delivery dates for a large chunk of Model 3 reservation holders. Most of those delays were connected to reservation holders expected to take delivery late this year. Those delivery dates slipped from an expected delivery of Nov 2017 – Jan 2018 to a new timeframe of Dec 2017 – Feb 2018. Here’s a sample of the email Tesla sent to some reservation holders:
Well, as of earlier today, or late last night for some, those dates have been pushed back again and it now seems the delay encompasses a greater amount of Model 3 reservation holders.
Those who were initially promised delivery in Nov 2017 – Jan 2018 and had been pushed back to the new timeframe of Dec 2017 – Feb 2018 are now reporting even more slippage. Some have a new delivery timeframe as far out as Jan 2018 – March 2018. That’s for Day 1 reservation, residing in California and currently a Tesla owner. Other non-Tesla owners who reside outside of California are reporting that their delivery timeframes shifted from March 2018 – April 2018 to just a vague early 2018 estimate.
We sure hope Tesla can get on track with deliveries at some point soon, but as of right now, it looks like delays abound.
Per Tesla’s recent earnings report:
“While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear. Based on what we know now, we currently expect to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018, recognizing that our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next. We will provide an update when we announce Q4 production and delivery numbers in the first few days of January.”
107 responses to "Tesla Delays Some Model 3 Deliveries Even More"
No further change for me. East coast, non-owner, reserved 4/1/16, Dual motor Nov 18-Jan 19 (was Oct-Dec 18 prior to last weeks delay)
Same here, it had been moved from Oct-Nov to Nov-Dec and still is in that time frame. Probably because I selected the 310 mile first build option as my target configuration, they probably want to push back the lower margin 220 mile base config to when the ramp is going at a higher rate cash flow wise, some time in Q1 2018. That time estimate has been changed to ‘Early 2018’. So I still hope to get mine in december, not holding my breath for November. After test driving one last month I am super excited about how awesome this car is, far beyond what I thought they could do at that price.
Every time these stories about alleged deadlines emerge, I take them with a grain of salt. I’m a Model 3 line waiter, S owner in Chandler AZ and it still shows Nov17-Jan18 as earliest for long range, which was the one month delay everyone else experienced last week. Of course Nov seems ridiculous since no one outside the employee group has even reported being invited to configure.
Model S Owner on East Coast, Day 1 Reservation holder, Long Range Battery still shows Nov 2017-Jan 2018. My Day 1 expectation was for a Summer of 2018 delivery, so anything before then would still make me very happy.
I wanted a GM EV1 back in the day and never could get one. I can wait for the M3 a little longer.
“I wanted a GM EV1 back in the day and never could get one.” Don’t wait any longer. GM has what you want right now with the highest quality product it sells. Chevrolet Bolt.
If he wanted EV1 and now wants M3 what makes younthink he might want the Bolt?
And therin lies GM’s (& your) marketing Challenge! You think, if it is Electric and it goes Decently Far, they should want it ‘Because they Wanted an EV1’, and since That was made by GM, they Should want the GM Designed Bolt EV!
No! They Still Want an EV1, but the closest thing to that, is the Model 3! So, they will wait for that!!!
If GM was awake, they could bring back the EV1, with all the best tech improvements that have come since then, make a limited run of say – 50,000 Units, at a Purchase Price like the ELR ($75,000-ish), and they could possibly sell out of them!
I want the supercharger network, I think about converting to a Bolt from time to time, but just can’t get over how hard road trips would be. I love road trips with my family.
Don’t worry Steven, Tesla will open up the charger network very soon as they’ll need the broader revenue. They may even sell the network to raise cash..
“Don’t worry Steven, Tesla will open up the charger network very soon as they’ll need the broader revenue.”
Maybe on Planet FUDster.
Here on Planet Earth, Tesla tries to make the Supercharger network as revenue-neutral as possible. It’s not intended to be a source of profits for Tesla.
“They may even sell the network to raise cash..”
🙄 It’s rather short-sighted of you to post such obvious FUD.
Even with the SC network road trips will honestly be pretty bad compared to a gas car. Personally, I think a rental car would be a better option for at least the next decade.
Huh? You’re joking. Nobody except a museum would be interested in an EV1 today. 2-seater, no cargo space to speak of, NiMH batteries at best with 80-90mi AER.
Things have changed in 20 years…
I have a Tesla and a Chevy Bolt. The he y is a Great car for the money and as far a 3 goes probably a better car than a 3. Get one
This is what happens when parents don’t monitor their kids’ use of the Internet.
It’s not that easy to have a Chevy Bolt too. Production is very slow and quantities limited.
Wow, they are moving fast. The local dealer that I visited less than a month ago with 30 now only has two.
I think there is a huge untapped market for the Bolt. Not the Model 3 people obviously, they know they get a lot more value for the money when they are patient, but all those second cars in a two car family that don’t need to be the vacation or long distance commute vehicle and are not missing supercharger, stop and go automation and comfortable seats. The smartest thing would be for them to lease it for 2-3 years and then get whatever is best then.
We have replaced our second car in 2015 with a VW eGolf, and the primary car with a tesla model X in 2016. The Bolt is a perfect replacement for the eGolf, except we already know how much better the Model 3 is and so are waiting on that instead, and the eGolf with its 85 mile range is fine as a secondary car anyways most of the time. Replacing it is really just to not feel so left out when my wife always takes the tesla, and its nice to have a second long distance car when we have guests flying in that want to go explore with us.
I’m end of lease with my eGolf and I thought that the Bolt was the ideal replacement, until I drove it. As much as the substantial range increase was very attractive it didn’t have the comfort that it could/should have. I could overlook the cheap grade interior and low resolution screens to keep the cost down due to the expensive battery. But added to the front seat issue, I decided against the car.
Somehow they didn’t realize that the front seats were poorly designed. Too narrow and not enough padding. Strange as it seems that GM should know how to make seats by now so it was a huge oversight. Knowledge of proper width and padding should be common knowledge. A disappointment.
Fortunately it didn’t stifle sales as cars are not sitting on the lots too long. I can imagine how many more sales they would have had if it weren’t for the seats.
Strictly commenting on the seats, I’ll agree the E-Golf’s standard VW Leatherette, that has made a very comfortable seat for decades on end, is more comfortable than the seats in either the Premiere or LT Bolt ev.
I was VERY disappointed when I sat in the Bolt ev Premiere’s seats at the auto show. But driving a plain jane Cloth LT version (and $4000 cheaper) was OK – surprising that the standard seats would feel so much better than the optional ones.
Just curious as to whether you also hated the cloth seats.
But admittedly, the bolt is a step down interior wise compared to the VW.
I’m used to driving ‘stripped’ cars, and I have as my other car an ELR if I want something a bit more upscale.
I test drove the standard cloth seats first and then tried the leather which did turn out even worse.
I have a prestige trim Audi so like you, I can get over a cheap interior for a daily commuter. But surprisingly I find myself driving that very little as I like the whole EV thing so much.
I imagine they sell most on lots by the end of the year with fear the tax credit is going away. Sales should be pretty high for rest of year.
793 New Chevrolet Bolt EVs for sale in the L.A. area. Cars.com
“793 Bolts available in the L.A. area”
~30 days of supply hopefully alot more are on the way.
I’m thinking that it’s not even a 30 day supply now that the gas tax has hit and the Federal credit might be under threat. I’m fully expecting them to make brisk business selling Bolts for the rest of the year.
Except that it looks like a discount car! Obviously what’s inside is what counts, but who wants to drive a 38k car that looks like a 13k car? The looks are keeping me from realistically considering a Bolt. And the Volt has terrible reliability.
The Volts reliability is much better than Consumer Reports reliability. I suggest you start reading J.D. Powers instead.
Are people actually paying MSRP for it? There is no shortage of buyers reporting getting thousands off of MSRP before considering any government incentives, though I do suppose that that will change if sales pick up. Still, it’s certainly possible for some people to pay around $20k after considering all of those factors, not $38k.
No surprise here. Doubtful any non-employee/F.O.E. gets their 3 this year.
With the GOP trying to kill the ev tax credit, lots more 3 reservation holders will be Bolting! 😀
Or…LEAFing!
lol….. +1
Base price on the Bolt is slightly above the base price on the Model 3. If the tax credit being eliminated took away any chance of me buying a 3, the more expensive Bolt would be just as out of reach.
The base Model 3 (or any Model 3 for a non-employee) doesn’t exist yet. No one even knows what exactly comes with a base Model 3?
Another question to ask is “when will a $35k base Model 3 be delivered?”
My bet is Q1 2019.
Will a $35k base Model3 ever be delivered beyond token quantities?
I believe this was nothing but a marketing ploy, no margins…
Model3 will likely sell for $40k+ for a long time.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tesla use the same business strategy they used with the “as promised, under $60k” Model S 40kWh: declare that pre-orders are too low and end availability before the first one has even been delivered.
As I recall, pre-orders for the Model S40 were less than 2% of the total, and that’s why Tesla cancelled the smallest of the three planned battery pack sizes.
Now, Spider-Dan, do you honestly think that no more than 2% of those interested in buying a Tesla Model 3 want the smaller of two battery pack sizes? Because if that’s true… then that’s fantastic news for Tesla! And that would make you even more optimistic about Tesla than I am. 😉
There are two points I would offer in response.
The first is that the people who are getting the cars before everyone else are currently defining what the “popular options” are. Out of the ~300 cars delivered so far, I wouldn’t be surprised if 0% of them were the $35k base models. (IIRC, the $35k aren’t even being built yet…?) So just keep in mind that until the $35kers actually start being made available for delivery, Tesla can stop the clock, say that “everyone wants the higher trim models,” and end $35k orders. That’s not dissimilar to what happened with the S40.
That leads to my second point: if it were just about battery pack size, I might agree with you. But the $35k M3 isn’t just the smallest battery pack. Every option is stripped (down to even color choice), and I don’t think it’s at all unlikely that “less than 2%” of all Model 3 buyers will elect for the $35k option-free model (especially not among the early adopters).
So I don’t think it’s very outrageous to believe that the entry level M3 two years from now will be $40k, due to the unpopularity of the option-free builds.
On that note, I’m surprised at what a large percentage of BOLT ev’s in the BUFFALO, NY area dealerships have ZERO options – not even heated seats.
The dealers order the cars they want, or think will sell, and it was interesting to me that ‘my batch’ had very few CCS jacks, but the ‘second and third’ batches of orders had probably 4 out of 5 having the $750 option.
Q 1 2019 for $35 K Model 3.
Ouch, that will be when 2019 Leaf 60 kWh will hit dealerships. That will be interesting to see how that sales volume race between the two/(three,if you include the Chevy Bolt) plays out in 2019.
I can tell you how it’s going to play out. Only one of those will sell more than 100,000 copies, and it will be the one that has enough battery supply for this many cars.
Yup.
It’s sad when we have to keep pointing out something which is so painfully obvious. GM fanboys are in such denial about GM’s limited battery supply!
We’re talking about the GM, not some fly-by-night company. They can spin-up as much manufacturing capacity as they need within 12 months. That includes battery pack manufacturing.
Complaining that GM is choosing to keep prices high and volume low is one thing, and I would agree. But, claiming they’re as bad as Tesla at putting battery packs and a car into production is laughable.
As of 2018 report, Panasonic is the leading battery supplier with 33% market share. LG Chem is 3rd, with 17% (just behind BYD with 18%).
If Panasonic is having trouble supplying, what makes you think LG Chem can supply more? Market share would be a function of customers but also capacity to manufacture, and spinning up another battery factory is going to take time. Maybe that is why VW is taking so long to produce their concept EV’s, maybe they have to wait for LG Chem to build another factory, just like Tesla is doing with Panasonic?
Bolt is almost certainly battery constrained right now. Nissan joining the LG Chem train will make that worse. All the other promising EV’s that are supposedly going to use LG Chem will make the situation worse. No doubt LG Chem will be trying to spin up a new factory to cater to all these orders, but right now highly unlikely they have the capacity to do much more.
I didn’t say LG-Chem, though I’m sure they could also spin-up production to any level needed within 12 months.
I literally meant GM themselves could do it in 12 months if they really wanted to. Look at their conversion from auto manufacturing to war material manufacturing in WWII for an example of what a real manufacturing company can do when they want/need to.
This isn’t rocket science, it’s component manufacturing. If you have the desire, knowledge, and capital, anything can be done.
What makes you say Panasonic is “having trouble” with battery supply issues? Their only problem is the Model 3, which (charitably) has many other factors at play.
I have heard of no supply issues from Panasonic regarding the MS, MX, or any other application.
You mean the one that’s in “production hell”…due to battery supply issues?
In southern California you can buy a new Bolt for $32,000 then get the state and federal tax credits.
Plus incentives from the local air district for qualifying individuals.
http://www.replaceyourride.com
I thought the $2,500. CVRP for EV purchase/30 month lease was tapped out already for this current fiscal year.
It was temporarily tapped out (again, again) for awhile, but was approved for refunding recently ~140 million. So cheques will be going out again, but like always…a little patience maybe be required waiting on said cheques, (=
The base price for a non-black Tesla 3 is $35k + $1k delivery + $1k paint = $37k. The Bolt is $37k5 for car+delivery+paint, i.e. $500 more. I’m sure it’s possible to negotiate away the extra $500 (and probably more) with the dealer. And you will get the car the same day.
Update: apparently the delivery fee is $1200 so the difference is actually just $300, not $500.
Of course if you take that base Bolt on a trip, you are looking at many hours spent charging, since it doesn’t include DC fast charge.
So you are paying more than a Model 3 for a city car.
Yes that is true, I was just about to add that. The quick charging option is another $750 which is stupid in my opinion but even so, looking at some Chevy dealer ads they are advertising the car with the quick charging at least $1500 below MSRP so in the end you will pay less than you would for the Tesla.
Sorry, I mean with a $1500 discount from MSRP.
Dealers have quickly learned to not order inventory Bolts without the DCFC option, so it probably has it.
But if they can’t get a Model 3 before the end of the year, they can’t claim the credit. Running down to the local Chevy dealer allows them to claim it.
Day 1 early, non-owner, East coast no further change. Now Dec-Feb.
East Coast First day reservation holder. No recent change but it did move from Dec 2017-Feb 2018 to Jan 2018 – Mar 2018 for the long range car.
One month shift since we first given estimates in July.
Would it be appropriate to name these Model 3 delays the “Electric Slide”? Lol
Good one.
Can you explain your daily campaign to malign Tesla?
What do you get out of it?
Bro 1999 has become one of Tesla’s harshest critics.
Daily the guy surfs the web criticizing Tesla for hours. What is his agenda?
Just to rile up people like you who have their underpants all in a wad. 🙂
ROTFL!!
😆 😆 😆
Says the GM Fanboy who’s always getting his shorts in a twist in his jealousy of Tesla’s popularity, and his fear of how rapidly Tesla is increasing its sales.
Well of course, he has good reason to be jealous and afraid. The problem is that his view of reality is so distorted that he seems to think posting repetitive B.S. every day about Tesla is somehow going to change how the EV revolution is progressing.
Either that, or he’s just another shill for Tesla stock shorting… or both.
AND this hooligan as well.
Pushi the “Hooligan”?
Hardly.
Your going to have to try a little harder bro, if your going to find a jacket that fits Pushi.
California, first day, owner: currently lists Nov 2017 – Jan 2018
Original estimate was Oct 2017 – Dec 2017
California, first day, not owner, currently lists Dec 2017 – Feb 2018.
I believe it will actually be 3-4th QTR 2018. I spent the money I was holding for M3 elsewhere 🙂
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS I’m not going to cut and run.
Seems Tesla could avoid some bad press by matching the delivery delays with already-announced production delays. So instead of saying deliveries are delayed a month, and then have another notice saying they’re delayed another month; Tesla could have just said production is delayed 3 months, so deliveries are going to be delayed 3 months.
Where’s PP (and other Tesla fanboys) shouting “FUD” in the comments section.
End result:
1) It takes a long time to ramp in the car industry. Tesla is a car maker, not a tech company (despite what Tesla or their investors repeat). The car industry is very cap-ex intense.
2) $TSLA has massive competition in cars (100+ long-range EVs) that charge as fast or faster (150-350 kW) by 2020+ in all major car markets.
Tesla’s current valuation in the stock market? 😂.
LMFAO trollftf, “Massive competition” just shows how deliberately delusional you are as a known Tesla-shorter.
Ask your buddy Mark Spiegel how that worked out for his wallet?
By “massive competition” he means a Jaguar with 2 rows of seating that is not out yet and has not had a price announced either.
He must mean an Audi, also with 2 rows of seating that might make it to market by 2019 and will surely be priced at or above Tesla Model S.
Or maybe he means Mercedes EQ models only seen as concept cars? Or the Porsche Mission E with a roofline that suggests non Model S or X practicality at a price that surely will make Tesla’s look economical.
But perhaps I don’t read him right and he is comparing 100 mile BEVs to Teslas?…But that would be foolish. Which leaves Bolt EV and a LEAF not here for (?) months to a year…One of which has an air cooled battery pack, the other, no ACC and a hard plastic interior, and both are front wheel drive commuter cars with spotty fast charger opportunities.
I cannot fathom that as competition, no less “massive competition”.
100+’ competing long-range EV models coming between 2019-2025.
That’s a fact. All major car brands.
Google is your friend.
“Tesla’s current valuation in the stock market? 😂.”
Crying about how much money you’ve lost shorting TSLA over the years, tftf?
Well, you’ll get no sympathy from me. Given all the FUD and Big Lies you’ve posted about Tesla and its cars over the years, that’s what your karma has earned you.
Sometimes evil really is its own reward.
1st day #12 Pasadena CA Store , Non Owner. Slipped last week from Nov to Dec , No new changes. Still on track for Dec17
They completely removed my date altogether. Suspect they are still making changes. (Originally Dec-Feb, non Tesla owner in IL)
The real turning point will be when Tesla decides it can ship cars without a signed NDA. This will indicate their confidence in the product’s readiness, which was falsely telegraphed at the July reveal.
At this point, I don’t believe anything good about their delivery promises. You don’t slip production by 3 months, and customer deliveries by only 1 month.
My newly-promised Q1 delivery is more likely Q3-2018, and I probably won’t be waiting that long to make a purchase.
The Model 3 increasingly resembles the world’s largest Kickstarter project—it is that poorly managed. Most Kickstarter projects are run by wankers who have vision but no idea why they are doing. Sound familiar?
The difference is that Tesla does have the knowledge. They currently produce thousands of vehicles every month. Their fault is that they’re consistently over-optimistic in setting goals.
Unlike a kickstarter group that can’t manufacture their products except for a few prototypes, Tesla has a history of meeting all its goals – just later than originally planned. But they all end up working out well eventually. Like the old Heinz slogan: “good things come to those who wait”
Serial anti-Tesla troll and FUDster 4E once again lays on the BS.
Kickstarter companies don’t decimate the competition like Tesla S did to the former reigning champion’s market-share with their S class.
In fact, Tesla is the first new automotive OEM to reach mass production in NA in a 100 years unlike your fantasy kickstarter Tesla -shorting BS.
Sounds just like when GM had to get re-kickstarted from the BK and massive goooooberment loans for a “Mature company”…..lol
Four Electrics continued his Tesla hater campaign:
“…wankers who have vision but no idea why they are doing.”
As opposed to wankers like you, who have a shriveled cinder where imagination and vision should reside in the human heart.
But you certainly do know exactly why you’re here posting FUD so often. It’s pure greed on your part, free from the slightest trace of anything virtuous, noble, or honest.
Still Nov17-Jan18 delivery for me as a Tesla owner early reservation in Chicago (previously Oct-Dec 2017)
Buddhist: Make me one with Everything?
Tesla: That may take quite a while.
Buddhist: It’s cool, I’ve got lifetimes.
How many cars have tesla delivered in the USA?
Are they trying to “optimize” for the $7500 tax rebate?
My 2020 purchase hasn’t changed….. 😛
Is this real? I hold a day 1, CA, non-owner reservation and mine still says Dec 2017 – Feb 2017 as of this moment. I can’t imagine I’m going to get mine before a day 1, CA, owner…
No change here. Day 1 in-store reservation, non-owner. Estimated dates are still Dec-Feb for first production, Early 2018 for standard, and Aug-Oct for dual motor.
Dates before first delay were Nov-Jan for first production, Jan-Mar for standard, and Jul-Sep for dual motor.
Forgot to mention I’m in the Midwest.
I never believed all 500,000 pre orders would culminate in sales.
Many will lose patience, but some of those will come back on board after the Model 3 becomes a success. Many never intended to wait long and some just can’t wait a year for a car.
If half end up buying, Model 3 will be a winner. After that, a solid 100-150,000 sold/yr. would keep things humming along quite nicely.
I’d keep my reservation as those that drop out will speed up the delivery of your car quite a bit.
Yes, I’m afraid that if I bail, I may regret it.
On the other hand, maybe I’ll jump into a Bolt now, and then consider a Model Y when its lease is up.
My only point of disagreement is this: Tesla’s “mfg hell” would improve significantly if many reservationists quit, but the perception of the company would be badly tarnished. Having half of your potential customer base walk away in frustration is not good.
It would take a hell of a lot of cancellations to affect manufacturing hell in the way you suggest. The goal is something like 5,000/week? If they can’t even make 100/week then cancellations of several thousand makes no difference.
And you only think about those who made a reservation, what about people like me who haven’t made a reservation but keenly waiting for the car to be generally available? I bet there are 1 million of us out there.
Tesla pulled out all the stops to bring production of the Model 3 forward by about 2yrs, so even 6 month delay is nothing really. There’s no real risk to us, the consumer, we get our car when it is ready or when we are ready, which ever comes last. The risk is to Tesla who are missing out on income every time there is a delay. $120Bil+, that’s their prize, anyone would stick at it with those stakes.
Good to see that Tesla is being more realistic in these more recent notices of delays. The previous report had Tesla indicating only a one-month delay, despite admitting that it was three months behind in ramping up production. Well, I suppose that for some reservation holders, the delay will only be a month or so.
Do you really think Tesla is within weeks of selling cars to non-Tesla customers, without an NDA?
That would mean the car is really ready, unlike in July.
“Do you really think Tesla is within weeks of selling cars to non-Tesla customers, without an NDA?”
Since I have not the slightest idea how many reservations were from Tesla and SpaceX employees, I have no idea how near or far Tesla is from running out of those.
I am certain of one thing: Tesla knows more about the situation than we do!
+1
Who knows what the problem is and how many problems there are? It could be just like Elon said, a rewrite of software and all of a sudden the cars and batteries come flying off the assembly line, Ka-Pow! More cars than they know what to do with.
Or it could be every single station in the assembly line has a problem that prevents ramp up (highly doubt this is the situation, but is worst case).
If it really is a battery pack problem i hope they have been filling their warehouse with cars ready for the battery packs, so when that happens the ready built cars just fly out the door. If they had honesty and integrity (something we equate with Tesla) then they could show that situation and give confidence that all aspects of the production process, except the bit that is causing trouble, are working as expected. That would go a long way to dispelling a lot of FUD.
There was that picture of cars parked outside the plant.
It depends on the situation but usually it’s not worth making extra unfinished units. If the line was fast enough to get ahead of the “one slow station” (assuming there is one) then it’s fast enough to stay ahead without having run out ahead in the first place.
Agreed. A one month slip in promise didn’t seem sufficient to cover a further 3 month delay. I was surprised to see those delay notices be so short, I am unsurprised now.
This doesn’t sound like an additional delay beyond what was announced.
A few days ago everybody was noting that the individual updates on the Tesla website didn’t seem to match the announced 3 month delay because they were only 1 month in delay.
It sounds more like they have just fixed whatever automated algorithm they had been using on their website to more accurately reflect the actual 3 month delay they had announced.
Ha! Pushy got it right, at basically the same time I was typing.
Thank you for the kind words, Nix.
But I can’t take credit here. My scenario was a bit different than yours, and yours appears more likely to be correct.
The employees in charge of the “algorithm” should be fired for such a bush league mistake.
Unless they already WERE fired in the “purge” and it is now some other employee’s 5th additional duty. Lol
Hey bro have they fired those employees at GM that came up with the styling of the bolt yet? How about the engineers that were unable to put 10 year old technology of ACC into a $40,000 car? How about firing the GM guy who thought it was a good to not even put a garage door opener in the bolt like just about every car in the last 15 years have had in them.
While I still think these guys are really a year off their original July 2017 date for producing any material volume, like James indicates above…not sure it will matter (OK, OK, the stock price will take a hit, but all will be forgiven when volume shows up).
No one else seems to be on the brink of really introducing anything else remotely competitive and even if they were, there’s always the elephant in the room: supercharging. Still, Tesla can’t ride the “endless money” train forever and really needs to back off on crap like the boring company, etc.