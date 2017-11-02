Tesla Delays Model 3 Deliveries

1 day ago by Eric Loveday

Following last evening’s Q3 earnings report, Tesla issued emails to Model 3 reservation holders noting a delay in delivery timeframes.

Per the earnings report:

“While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear. Based on what we know now, we currently expect to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018, recognizing that our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next. We will provide an update when we announce Q4 production and delivery numbers in the first few days of January.”

This production set back led to social media being abuzz with Model 3 delivery delay emails. Most reports note a delay of one month or so. The email notice is as follows:

Those who’ve logged in and been able to find an updated delivery timeframe report a push back from expected delivery of Nov 2017 – Jan 2018 to a new timeframe of Dec 2017 – Feb 2018. The notice appears to have only been sent to those expected delivery in Q4 2017.

A delay, even if only by one month, is still a delay though and we’re already hearing of reservation holders starting the cancellation process.