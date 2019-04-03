Tesla Cars In Junkyards Still Retain Personal Data
Even if a car is consigned to a junkyard, Tesla is still holding onto information
If you sell or trade-in your car, you have the opportunity to erase personal data saved to it. Stored destination in the navigation system and contacts paired from your phone shouldn’t necessarily go to the next person to drive the car. But if it’s a Tesla that’s been in a crash and in a salvage yard, your information is still in there and can be accessed.
According to a self-described “white hat hacker” who goes by the name GreenTheOnly, he told CNBC Friday. Using a salvaged Tesla Model 3 purchased at auction last year, researchers discovered all of the mobile devices that had been paired to the car, as well as phone numbers and email addresses from those devices. It discovered that it was owned by a construction company in the Boston area, the last six dozen addresses entered into the navigation and video footage from the crash that sent it to the junkyard. That was from one of the many cameras in Teslas that owners have often said they don’t know when they’re actually on.
And, according to the business news network, it’s somewhat difficult for even owners to clear that data off of their Tesla.
On one hand, Tesla holds car-generated data closely, and has fought customers in court to refrain from giving up vehicle data.Owners must purchase $995 cables and download a software kit from Tesla to get limited information out of their cars via “event data recorders” there, should they need this for legal, insurance or other reasons.
In a statement to CNBC, a Tesla spokesperson said the automaker, “already offers options that customers can use to protect personal data stored on their car,” through a factory reset or Valet Mode, and that it is, “always committed to finding and improving upon the right balance between technical vehicle needs and the privacy of our customers.”
While all cars can store destinations and contacts and all users should be careful when pairing their mobile devices to any network, it’s on the backs of all automakers to make this information more secure. And in Tesla’s case, trying to be at the forefront of in-car technology means it will also need to be at the forefront of in-car technology security and transparency of information being collected.
Source: CNBC
That may be true.
But have you any idea how many mobile phones and laptops are out there, with the same problem?
It’s nothing new, and it’s a symptom of our connected world.
There needs to be solutions to the problem, but they can’t be specific to Tesla; this is an issue that needs to be highlighted more generally.
Are you kidding me? Wiping a phone or laptop of all data is easy.
so is wiping a Tesla
The EU regulators are going to have a field day with Tesla as soon as they are popular enough to gather their attention. Surely there is no technical reason why the car can’t just email me my personal data or why there is no secure erase function.
Let’s see if Musk gets as sweaty as Zuckerburg did when he had to explain what on earth he was thinking.
Why don’t they have a field day with the other manufacturers? Pretty much all new cars retain this info on pairing and GPS. As usual, your idiocy get in the way of your logical thought process.
Actually no. At least in a BMW you only see the data associated with your fob since it is stored on the fob. The phonebook is attached to the mated phone.
My Tesla Model 3 was involved in an accident yesterday. It will most likely be totaled. I was able to retrieve my flash drives with the dashcam footage. I wish there was a way to remotely wipe our personal data like our phones.
Have you contacted them about doing this?
Ideally that data would be encrypted with a personalised key in your phone or key fob so that it is only accessible by the owner of the car (excluding even Tesla).
True for any number of devices. I recall reading about a junked office copy machine that was purchased that had an electronic record of everything that has been copied including sensitive company data and personal data employees had copied on the company machine.
e j bauer