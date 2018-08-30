The Tesla Dashcam Apparently Looks This Good
Another first for the automobile industry
We heard that Tesla is giving its customers a dashcam functionality in Version 9 of the vehicles’ software, among a host of other features, and this appears to be the first bit of footage of it to go public (no pun intended). Feast your eyes.
Shot at night and posted on the Marc Benton Youtube channel, the picture quality is not bad when his Model 3 is immobile, but once it starts moving, things degrade somewhat. Daytime may produce more favorable results.
Compared to dashcams available on the aftermarket, it may not be the very best of the best, but it’s not bad. And while there may be room for improvement, we have little doubt that will come. Either via over-the-air algorithm updates, upgraded hardware, or a combination of both, the feature will quite likely be upgraded over time. We suspect this may be so popular among owners, other manufacturers will start offering a similar feature.
The poster also tweeted out (embedded below) instructions about how to capture the footage on a prepared USB stick. Basically, you plug in a USB drive prepared with a folder named “TeslaCam” into the slot on the front console. An icon should appear in the status bar, with a red dot to indicate it’s recording. A tap saves you a ten-minute clip, or you can press and hold to pause it.
As a bonus, scroll down further and we’ve also embedded a tweet from Mr. Benton that shows how the Version 9 update displays humans on the Autopilot screen. Enjoy!
Model 3 – Version 9 new update already to 39.2 … lookey at what I see. pic.twitter.com/L5Gubgqta1
— Marc Benton (@marc_benton) September 29, 2018
Is that a person I see in Version 9 (39.2) for the Model 3????? It gets better and better… pic.twitter.com/CDQbvHBVRU
— Marc Benton (@marc_benton) September 29, 2018
Source: YouTube, Twitter
9 Comments on "The Tesla Dashcam Apparently Looks This Good"
Okay this is awesome.
Absolutely amazing! Dash cam, browser on even Model 3, human detection… It just keeps getting better! Tesla always exceeds my expectations!
Would be great if adds a 2nd folder (TeslaCam2) to USB drive to also capture rear cam video. The higher-end 3rd party dash cams that Tesla owners are installing often include a 2nd rear cam.
Hopefully it’ll come in time. Good idea!
is this recording done live or able to download after x incident? ie download preceding ten minutes?
This is not a first. The Citroen C3 has been available with integral dash cam for at least a year. There may well be others that’s just the one I know.
You’re right, the Citroen C3 has it since the latest version of C3 was introduced. I believe they have a selfie camera too (for the car interior) and if I’m not mistaken you can post your media to social networks from the car.
I think many use dash cameras for accidents evidence. Shooting 10 minutes videos on demand it’s not that good for that.
Tesla should introduce a mode where the video is always being recorded, but let’s say only the last 10 minutes are saved.
The feature is nice, but quality is so so and without stabilization is just too shaky.
That I beleive is how it works. It’s a looped hour, tap the button the last ten minutes is saved so it won’t be overwritten.