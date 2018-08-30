More Tesla Dashcam “TelsaCam” Road Rage Antics
It turns out dashcams are a blast.
If you’re anything like me, as soon as you get a dashcam of your own you’ll never witness another compelling piece of footage or road rage to capture, but at least we can hope … maybe not, since these incidents are horrible. With the standard Tesla dashcam — coined TeslaCam — footage of road rage and other interesting incidents is about to get real.
Now, with the TeslaCam standard in all Tesla vehicles, and especially the Model 3, we have tons of people out there who may have never had access to such a feature capturing tons of captivating footage. We can only imagine the level of ridiculousness Tesla owners will be able to share over time. Since it’s not that common for people to have dashcams running, drivers seemingly don’t even think twice about the fact that they may be being filmed at every moment.
A plethora of Tesla Model 3 vehicles are taking to the roadways every day. Perhaps this will help local authorities to get a grasp on these loser drivers that may be putting lives at stake. Also, it can only inspire other automakers to add a dashcam as an available feature.
Will TeslaCam footage become the new replacement for the myriad of drag racing posts? Wait … TeslaCam could be integral in racing posts as well! Ahh … the possibilities. Fill us in by sharing a comment below.
Check out Part 2 of the situation below:
14 Comments on "More Tesla Dashcam “TelsaCam” Road Rage Antics"
I’m impressed by the number of videos showing up. The TeslaCam on my model 3 corrupts the USB drive every few days and I need to reformat it and lose all of my recordings, even if I stop recording before the car turns off. I guess if I dumped the recordings every night it wouldn’t be as big an issue.
It’s happening to a lot of people. There are least three bugs I know of.
A guy with a truck acting like a douchebag…..shocking!
An interesting feature would be a “Report” button that allows the car to automatically collects the video and upload it to local police.
First world problems no doubt.
Hmmm. Looks like “Big Brother” just got some new toys. Once these things become standard and the majority of cars on the road have them, accident reports will now have a lot of data to back up the “eye witness” accounts of what happened. Will people behave differently, or suppress their road rage urges if they know that several dash cams will be capturing their antics? We can only hope so.
As if there aren’t enough cameras on us.
It’s unsettling to see where this is going.
Any car can have a DashCam, is it possible to stop posting those videos? Soon we will see blog posts like: “Tesla tire cause burned tire track on an asphalt road”…. damn…
it’s s drunk driver that pulled out … no headlights on … major clue
Pretty tame as road rage vids go. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9za6x0e_DvY
It’s Canada. Probably outrageous by local standards.
Tesla dash cam is good but not great, can’t capture license plate numbers.
Correct