Tesla Dashcam Captures Reckless Driving: Sees License Plate Clearly

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

TeslaCam records a driver making an unsafe move and provides a clear view of the license plate number.

The Tesla Autopilot dashcam “TeslaCam” is surely not as advanced as many aftermarket dashcams available today. However, we’ve shared several videos proving that it does precisely what it’s intended to do. Some video shares of the technology appear clearer than others. This YouTuber explains that the reason his video is pixelated is because he’s taking a screenshot of the footage with another camera, since he can’t get the TeslaCam video to download. Nonetheless, you can clearly see other vehicles’ license plate numbers and make out road signs.

There has been much discussion on Tesla forums and in our comment section about whether or not drivers may be able to use such footage in an attempt to incriminate unsafe drivers. Unfortunately, this is not a question we are equipped to answer since there are a wealth of variables involved. Still, having video footage of an incident could likely help your case if the authorities ended up involved.

Have you used the TeslaCam? Do you have insight as to how it compares to other dashcams? In your opinion, what is the best aftermarket dashcam available today? Perhaps some of our non-Tesla owners can snag a good deal this holiday season. Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via TeSLAExPo on YouTube:

Road RAGE AGAIN? No Just a Reckless Driver! Tesla Autopilot DashCam Reading License Plate with Ease