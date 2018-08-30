Tesla Dashcam Captures Reckless Driving: Sees License Plate Clearly
TeslaCam records a driver making an unsafe move and provides a clear view of the license plate number.
The Tesla Autopilot dashcam “TeslaCam” is surely not as advanced as many aftermarket dashcams available today. However, we’ve shared several videos proving that it does precisely what it’s intended to do. Some video shares of the technology appear clearer than others. This YouTuber explains that the reason his video is pixelated is because he’s taking a screenshot of the footage with another camera, since he can’t get the TeslaCam video to download. Nonetheless, you can clearly see other vehicles’ license plate numbers and make out road signs.
There has been much discussion on Tesla forums and in our comment section about whether or not drivers may be able to use such footage in an attempt to incriminate unsafe drivers. Unfortunately, this is not a question we are equipped to answer since there are a wealth of variables involved. Still, having video footage of an incident could likely help your case if the authorities ended up involved.
Have you used the TeslaCam? Do you have insight as to how it compares to other dashcams? In your opinion, what is the best aftermarket dashcam available today? Perhaps some of our non-Tesla owners can snag a good deal this holiday season. Let us know in the comment section below.
Video Description via TeSLAExPo on YouTube:
Road RAGE AGAIN? No Just a Reckless Driver! Tesla Autopilot DashCam Reading License Plate with Ease
15 Comments on "Tesla Dashcam Captures Reckless Driving: Sees License Plate Clearly"
I saw a reckless driver yesterday so I went ahead and pressed the save button on the TeslaCam. Haven’t actually taken the USB stick out to see what I got or if the plate is visible yet.
Get out of the fast lane dude. You’re holding up traffic
Um…. its the HOV lane… not the “fast” lane.
I looked it up. In most (all?) of the US, you can’t get a ticket for misdemeanor speeding or reckless driving unless a cop was physically there and witnessed it.
Something more has to happen on a dashcam for cops to do something about it – IE, vandalism, assault, collision, etc…
The Black 4×4 made a completely unnecessary lane change without making an observation or leaving room for the white Audi. The Audi had nowhere else to go. Why didn’t they get the 4×4’s plate too? They were the one in the wrong.
I’m sure the Audi has a brake pedal. But of course who would ever slow their own progress vs propagate the infringement onto others?
It does, but in the UK the highway code, our road regulations, has an underlying theme in that you should never impede the progress of somebody else, irrelevant to how they are driving. I figured this generally applied to most civilized countries. If the 4×4 never cut across the Audi without making any observations we wouldn’t be here discussing this.
So.. only Teslas do this?
Everytime a Tesla records this is going to be news?
ha ha. Nearly everyone in Russia has a dashcam because liability claims went crazy. They make for great “top ten idiots” type videos. But the “news” aspect died along time ago. On a Telsa CJ forum, we’ll just have to wait it out.
At the end of the video, why is the Acura supposed to yield the right of way, instead of the Chrysler minivan that’s merging onto the highway?
Because his lane was disappearing merging into the far left lane, which is also part of the highway, not an on ramp, or acceleration lane.
Nope. I watched the video again. At 1:48 into the video there is an orange diamond-shaped sign between the lanes, right before the merge, that clearly shows the left lane merging into the highway lanes (narrow diagonal line intersecting a thick arrow line at a 45 degree angle).
Looks like everyday freeway driving to me. Two or three weeks ago a blue TM3 cut across the gore point at the 5S/110S intersection at the last minute, nearly sideswiping me. I have dashcam video of the incident. Am I supposed to post it on YT and complain? Last week I saw a guy driving in the fast lane (I was in the HOV lane) eating a bowl of cereal WITH BOTH HANDS, apparently steering with his knees. Again, dashcam recorded the whole thing. I could go on and on…
Also, this past Wednesday morning a silver Model S rear ended a dark grey small sedan (Civic?) on the 405. It was a significant impact, the airbags all deployed on the S and the sedan was pretty well smashed up. Anyone know how that happened? I didn’t witness it directly, just came upon it shortly after the fact.
How that happened is that the Model S crashed into the back of the Civic.