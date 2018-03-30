Musk Says Tesla Dashcam Feature Likely Coming In A Few Months
The long-awaited Tesla dashcam could become a reality soon.
Many Tesla owners use aftermarket dashcams. This is especially helpful for those that want to capture footage of driving the car or share Autopilot videos on YouTube. It could also aid in situations involving theft or vandalism.
We’ve reported in the past about Tesla hacker Jason Hughes figuring out how to extract video and images from Autopilot cameras. The camera stores footage after a crash, which Hughes has shared on several occasions.
Being that Tesla’s Autopilot system uses eight cameras, owners have asked why they don’t have access to the information these cameras are “seeing” and/or storing. If the camera is already on and available, as well as being used by Tesla as a “dashcam,” one would think it could be used as a dashcam that’s accessible to owners. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the new feature should arrive in a few months as part of software update version 9.0:
Hopefully in V9.0 release in a few months
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2018
We know full well that in most cases, Tesla can access the “dashcam” footage after a crash to figure out what may have happened. This will add an interesting element to the equation when owners are able to access the camera as well. This is especially true when it comes to whether or not Autopilot or the driver is at fault in particular situations.
In the past, Tesla has shared its findings related to crashes, but the footage has not been shared publicly. We can only imagine the barrage of YouTube videos publicizing the good and the bad that owners are capturing in their Tesla vehicles. It will be interesting to see exactly how the dashcam feature works and what specific access owners have.
9 Comments on "Musk Says Tesla Dashcam Feature Likely Coming In A Few Months"
Some dashcams are motion activated and operate even while parked. What are the implications for vampire drain when this feature ships in two years?
It is unclear you understand the relevant small wattage usage we are talking about. 4.2 W = 0.0042 kW!!! Via Blackvue dashcam site : “To give you a specific example, the average power consumption of the dual lens BlackVue DR750S-2CH dash cam is between 300 and 350 milliamps (3.6-4.2 watts @ 12v). A single-lens dash cam like the DR750S-1CH consumes even less power: between 200-250 mA (2.4-3 watts @ 12v).”
And still no Pedal Cam? (For Go / Stop pedal issues!)
Trunk Cam? (To keep an eye on your live cargo!)
Seat Belt Cams? (In the ‘A’ Pillars, to record “proof you had it on, your Honor!”)
😱😌😂
You joke about a pedal cam, but I used to work for Bus/Coach company who had around 1800 of a specific bus which had an issue with the accelerator pedal. It would randomly accelerate with no warning and several were involved in serious accidents involving pedestrians. When the company realized the connection (quite some time after the engineering department) suddenly all of the cab cams were removed to hide any evidence. An accident like that normally led to instant dismissal but nobody was ever fired for it because the company knew what was really going on. If the company admitted the issue all of the vehicles would have been taken off the road for repairs, costing them millions every day. I know there’s at least 500 of those vehicles still in use today….
I’m sure you are joking, but just for the record….
The accelerator pedal already has dual redundant sensors (like all drive-by-wire systems built by all car makers who build drive-by-wire systems). Each of these two sensors are typically logged two ways, with “throttle position%” and “actual throttle position” which is usually between 20%-80%.
The brake pedal also has dual redundant sensors, again typical to the industry. Each logged separately.
When someone claims they hit the brake instead of the accelerator, there are 6 separate logs from 4 separate sensors that show the brake was not depressed and the accelerator was. The chances of all 4 sensors failing all at the same time are way much more remote than the chances of someone simply stepping on the wrong pedal.
Then, there are those Autopilot sensors, too.
Very nice! I have a dash cam installed on my ev and it came in handy during an accident i was involved . The moment the other party started to question culpability i just provided the video and that was game over. I wonder why other manufacturers don’t have these systems as options on their cars. I would pay for it, companies would too.
I want to see the 8 cameras tied to the alarm system, so the car can respond before it’s impacted by a vandal. Either an audible tone or a message to step away from the car, and let them know they are being recorded.
I also want the security system to respond to anyone parking too close(front/back), where the Tesla will sound an alarm and move away slightly(when space is available) to avoid impact.
Next, I want the Tesla to have the ability to create a sort of magnetic repulse in the doors that detects a metal door coming near and uses the DC power from the battery to repel the opposing door away, or minimizing the impact.
I’d also like to know if Tesla can combine the images to do the birdseye view that the Chevy Bolt EV has. I would find this useful. I know Tesla has the sonar sensors, but I’d like a visual too.